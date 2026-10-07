GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
French brand Lacoste fired CEO ahead of Paris runway show, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

French brand Lacoste fired CEO ahead of Paris runway show, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Business News

Lacoste Fires CEO Eric Vallat Days Before Paris Fashion Showcase

Leadership Shakeup at Lacoste Ahead of Major Event

Background of Eric Vallat’s Tenure

PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - French tennis and lifestyle brand Lacoste quietly fired its CEO, Eric Vallat, shortly before the brand's latest Paris fashion show at the end of last week, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. 

Vallat, who previously ran high-end spirits maker Remy Cointreau, was named CEO in June 2025 as part of Lacoste's "premiumisation" push to move the brand upmarket and reduce low-margin wholesale. 

Company’s Official Statement

A spokesperson for the brand with the crocodile logo confirmed Vallat was ousted, adding that the brand would continue its strategy on "robust fundamentals" without elaborating on the reasons for the change. 

Return of Thierry Guibert

Thierry Guibert, who had been at the brand's helm for a decade until Vallat came on board, will take back the CEO role, the spokesperson added. Guibert is also the head of Maus Freres, Lacoste's Swiss parent company. 

Speculation on the Departure

Two sources familiar with Vallat's ouster said the performance of the unlisted brand, which aims to reach €4 billion in annual sales by 2028-2030, was not the reason for his departure. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel)

Key Takeaways

  • Éric Vallat, recruited in mid‑2025 from Rémy Cointreau amid Lacoste’s premiumisation strategy, has been removed shortly before Paris Fashion Week runway show (yahoo.com)
  • Thierry Guibert, Lacoste CEO from 2015 to 2025 and current chief of Maus Frères/MF Brands, will retake the CEO role (linkedin.com)
  • Sources indicate the decision was not due to Vallat’s performance; Lacoste confirms the exit and pledges to maintain strategy based on “robust fundamentals” as it targets €4 billion in annual sales by 2028–2030 (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was fired as CEO of Lacoste?
Eric Vallat was fired as CEO of Lacoste shortly before the latest Paris fashion show.
Who is taking over as Lacoste's CEO after Eric Vallat's departure?
Thierry Guibert, former CEO and current head of Maus Freres, is resuming the Lacoste CEO role.
Was Lacoste's performance the reason for Eric Vallat's firing?
According to sources, the performance of Lacoste was not the reason for Eric Vallat's departure.
What is Lacoste’s parent company?
Lacoste's parent company is Maus Freres, based in Switzerland.
What sales target has Lacoste set for 2028-2030?
Lacoste aims to reach €4 billion in annual sales by 2028-2030.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for IEA to meet Wednesday over proposed release of oil, diesel stocks, two EU diplomats say

IEA to meet Wednesday over proposed release of oil, diesel stocks, two EU diplomats say

Image for Wealthy investors view rates and yields as the biggest growth risk, says Deutsche Bank

Wealthy investors view rates and yields as the biggest growth risk, says Deutsche Bank

Image for European shares, euro fall as energy shock, fiscal worries bite

European shares, euro fall as energy shock, fiscal worries bite

Image for Dollar gains as oil climbs and investors focus on the Fed

Dollar gains as oil climbs and investors focus on the Fed

Image for UK's Headlam to delist after it collapses into administration

UK's Headlam to delist after it collapses into administration

Image for IMF chief warns energy shock, growing debt and AI risks threaten global growth

IMF chief warns energy shock, growing debt and AI risks threaten global growth

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for AMD CEO says continues to explore foundry partnership with Samsung Electronics
AMD CEO says continues to explore foundry partnership with Samsung Electronics
Image for Dutch state to halve ABN Amro stake to 10.5% in latest selldown
Dutch state to halve ABN Amro stake to 10.5% in latest selldown
Image for Musk says TSMC won't run Terafab AI chip complex
Musk says TSMC won't run Terafab AI chip complex
Image for Russia kills 11 in one of its biggest strikes on Ukraine, Zelenskiy says
Russia kills 11 in one of its biggest strikes on Ukraine, Zelenskiy says
Image for France does not need ECB's help at present, says Bank of France head
France does not need ECB's help at present, says Bank of France head
Image for Brussels looks to capture Big Tech through tax on large corporations, FT reports
Brussels looks to capture Big Tech through tax on large corporations, FT reports
Image for Norse Atlantic Airways keeps reduced capacity as high fuel costs weigh
Norse Atlantic Airways keeps reduced capacity as high fuel costs weigh
Image for UK's Pennon launches £550 million rights issue, cuts dividend to fund investment
UK's Pennon launches £550 million rights issue, cuts dividend to fund investment
Image for Shell sees refining margins hitting record high in third quarter
Shell sees refining margins hitting record high in third quarter
Image for North Korea criticises US support for Taiwan, pledges backing for Russia
North Korea criticises US support for Taiwan, pledges backing for Russia
Image for Oil gains as US storm and Houthi air strikes threaten supply
Oil gains as US storm and Houthi air strikes threaten supply
Image for Factbox-The key elements of Porsche's turnaround plan
Factbox-The key elements of Porsche's turnaround plan
View All Finance Posts