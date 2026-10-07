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Norse Atlantic Airways keeps reduced capacity as high fuel costs weigh - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Norse Atlantic Airways keeps reduced capacity as high fuel costs weigh

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Norse Atlantic Airways Reduces Capacity as High Fuel Costs Impact Operations

By Gianluca Lo Nostro

Operational and Financial Challenges Facing Norse Atlantic Airways

Reduced Capacity Amid Rising Fuel Prices

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Norway's Norse Atlantic Airways continued to fly with reduced capacity in September, as high fuel prices weighed on the struggling carrier despite a rise in revenue, it said on Wednesday.

Potential Sale, Merger, and Fleet Adjustments

Norse launched a formal process for a potential sale or merger in July and is in talks with airlines about leasing some Boeing 787 aircraft due to be returned by IndiGo at the end of October. The long-haul budget carrier has lost about 91% of its market value this year amid concerns about rising fuel costs and the viability of its business model.

Exposure to Jet Fuel Price Surge

It is among the airlines most exposed to the recent surge in jet fuel prices because it does not hedge its fuel needs. Fuel prices have more than doubled since the start of the Iran war, squeezing margins across the aviation industry and increasing pressure on smaller airlines.

Traffic and Revenue Performance

In a monthly traffic bulletin, the Arendal-based company said its unit revenue rose 35% from a year ago, while load factor reached 96.9%. It transported 109,202 passengers last month, down by nearly a third compared with 2025.

CEO Statement on Strategy and Future Plans

"We continue to fly with reduced capacity in response to the prolonged high fuel prices, while continuously optimizing our fleet allocation going forward," CEO Eivind Roald said in a statement.

Roald said the airline was placing greater emphasis on bookings to Far East destinations. 

Background and Network Adjustments

Founded in 2021 to offer low-cost transatlantic flights between Europe and the United States, Norse has scaled back its US network this year, with tickets on its website available from November only to Orlando, Florida.

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Unit revenue (TRASK) climbed 35% year‑over‑year to 5.8 US¢ per available seat km amid trimmed capacity and high demand (news.cision.com).
  • Load factor reached a robust 96.9%, but passenger numbers fell 32% to 109,202, reflecting fewer flights flown (news.cision.com).
  • Norse does not hedge fuel costs, leaving it especially vulnerable to jet fuel prices that have more than doubled since mid‑2026 (news.cision.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Norse Atlantic Airways flying with reduced capacity?
Norse Atlantic Airways is flying with reduced capacity due to prolonged high fuel prices, which have increased operational costs and pressured margins.
How have fuel prices impacted Norse Atlantic Airways?
Rising fuel costs have heavily impacted Norse Atlantic Airways, as the airline does not hedge its fuel needs, making it more vulnerable to price surges.
What actions is Norse Atlantic Airways taking in response to its challenges?
Norse is considering a potential sale or merger and is in talks to lease out aircraft. It is also optimizing fleet allocation and focusing booking efforts on Far East destinations.
What is the recent financial performance of Norse Atlantic Airways?
In September, Norse's unit revenue rose 35% year-over-year, and the load factor reached 96.9%, though passenger numbers were down by about a third compared to last year.
Which routes has Norse Atlantic Airways scaled back?
Norse has scaled back its US network. From November, the only US destination available for booking is Orlando, Florida.

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