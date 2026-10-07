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Brussels looks to capture Big Tech through tax on large corporations, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Brussels looks to capture Big Tech through tax on large corporations, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Finance Tax technology Politics

Brussels Proposes Broad Corporate Tax to Target Big Tech and Boost EU Revenues

EU Considers New Corporate Tax Measures for Tech Giants

Background and Motivation for the Proposal

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Brussels is considering taxing big US tech companies through a broad levy on large corporations in an effort to raise revenues for the EU while avoiding a backlash from the Trump administration, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The European Commission was working on new ways to capture more income from tech groups such as Apple, Meta and Google without singling them out, the newspaper reported, citing six officials with knowledge of the discussions.

Details of the CORE Proposal

Brussels was considering changes to its "Corporate Resource for Europe" (CORE) proposal that would require all companies operating in the EU with revenue of more than €100 million ($112.32 million) a year to pay an annual lump-sum tax contribution, the report said.

In its current form, CORE requires these companies to pay a fixed annual levy of between €100,000 and €750,000, capturing only a small portion of a multinational company’s earnings.

Political Challenges and Reactions

"Some [EU] capitals are opposed to a pure digital tax because they don’t want to upset the Americans, and many more are opposed to CORE," an EU official told the FT. "The solution is to expand (the tax) to cover pretty much all the big companies."

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The European Commission, the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), which represents several US tech companies, Apple, Google and Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside regular business hours.

US Response to European Tax Initiatives

US President Donald Trump in June threatened a 100% tariff on all goods from any country that imposes a digital services tax on American companies.

The US Trade Representative's office, which has long threatened European countries with retaliatory tariffs if they impose such taxes, has argued that these levies discriminate against US companies, which dominate the sector globally.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8903 euros)

(Reporting by Rhea Rose Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU’s CORE proposal would require companies with over €100 million annual turnover to pay a lump‑sum levy, potentially raising €6–11 billion yearly (commission.europa.eu).
  • The levy is designed to be sector‑neutral to avoid singling out US tech firms and sidestep trade tensions, particularly from the US over digital taxes (euronews.com).
  • However, CORE faces resistance from several EU capitals concerned about competitiveness, tax sovereignty, and political backlash—raising questions about its viability (euronews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Brussels proposing regarding big tech taxation?
Brussels is considering a broad levy on large corporations, including big US tech firms, to raise revenues for the EU.
Which companies might be affected by this EU tax proposal?
The proposal targets companies operating in the EU with over €100 million in annual revenue, such as Apple, Meta, and Google.
What is the purpose of the proposed CORE tax by the EU?
The CORE tax aims to ensure that large corporations contribute an annual lump-sum tax to boost EU revenue without exclusively targeting digital firms.
Why does the EU want to avoid a digital services tax?
The EU wants to avoid upsetting the US and potential retaliatory tariffs by not singling out American tech companies with a digital services tax.
How much could companies pay under the current CORE proposal?
Companies would pay an annual levy between €100,000 and €750,000, based on their size and earnings.

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