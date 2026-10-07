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Norway plans to spend $63.6 billion from wealth fund in 2027 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Norway plans to spend $63.6 billion from wealth fund in 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Norway Plans $63.6 Billion Withdrawal from Wealth Fund to Cover 2027 Expenses

Norwegian Government Budget Proposal and Economic Outlook

Government's Plan for Wealth Fund Withdrawal

OSLO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Norway's minority Labour Party government said on Wednesday it plans to raise its spending level in 2027 from the country's $2.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund to help cover public expenses.

The government proposed withdrawing 608.4 billion Norwegian crowns ($63.61 billion) from the fund in 2027, up from a revised 583.4 billion in 2026, and must now negotiate with four centrist and left-wing parties to pass the budget.

Key Economic Projections

GDP Growth and Economic Activity

• Gross domestic product (GDP) outside the oil industry is now expected to grow by 1.1% this year, against 1.7% growth seen in May

• Growth seen at 1.7% in 2027, an increase from 1.6% predicted previously

• "The budget proposal is estimated to have a neutral effect on the activity in the economy next year," the government said in a statement

Inflation and Deficit Forecasts

• It saw core inflation in 2026 at 3.1%, down from 3.2% seen in May, easing to a rate of 2.8% in 2027 against 2.6% seen previously

• The structural non-oil deficit for 2027, a key measure of how much money the government will spend from the wealth fund, was expected to be 2.7% of the fund's projected value at the end of 2026, in line with the current year

Additional Information

($1 = 9.5650 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Louise Rasmussen)

Key Takeaways

  • Withdrawal planned for 2027 (NOK 608.4 billion) is higher than 2026 (NOK 583.4 billion), reflecting a modest expansion in fund use.
  • The structural non‑oil deficit for 2027 remains at ~2.7% of the fund’s projected value, in line with the long‑standing 3% fiscal rule to preserve fund capital.
  • Economic projections show non‑oil mainland GDP growth rising to 1.7% in 2027 from earlier estimates, while core inflation eases to ~2.8%.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does Norway plan to withdraw from its wealth fund in 2027?
Norway plans to withdraw 608.4 billion Norwegian crowns ($63.61 billion) from its sovereign wealth fund in 2027.
What is the value of Norway's sovereign wealth fund?
Norway's sovereign wealth fund is valued at approximately $2.3 trillion.
Why is Norway increasing its wealth fund spending in 2027?
The increase is to help cover public expenses, as proposed by the government.
What is the expected economic growth for Norway in 2027?
Norway's GDP outside the oil industry is expected to grow by 1.7% in 2027.
What is the projected core inflation rate for Norway in 2027?
Core inflation in Norway is projected to be 2.8% in 2027.

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