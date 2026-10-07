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German industrial output rises more than expected in August - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German industrial output rises more than expected in August

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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German Industrial Output Surges Above Expectations in August 2025

Key Highlights and Analysis of German Industrial Production

August 2025 Production Figures

Oct 7 (Reuters) - German industrial production rose more than expected in August, driven by higher output in the construction sector, the federal statistics office said on Wednesday.

Industrial production rose by 2% compared to the previous month, while analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.5% rise.

Sectoral Performance

The rise was driven by 9.3% growth in the construction industry, particularly in specialised construction and finishing trades, as well as in the manufacturing of machinery and equipment.

Three-Month and Year-on-Year Comparisons

The less volatile three-month comparison showed that production was 0.4% higher in the period from June to August than in the previous three months.

Compared with August 2025, production was up 2.3% after adjusting for calendar effects. 

Revised Data for July 2025

After revision of the provisional data, production in July fell by 1.2%, instead of 1.1%.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Aleksandra Kret in Gdansk, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Industrial production exceeded expectations—up 2.0% MoM vs 0.5% forecast, driven by construction (+9.3%) and machinery output
  • Three‑month average output rose 0.4% and was 2.3% higher year‑on‑year, after calendar adjustment
  • Despite production gains, new orders dropped sharply—‑10.6% MoM (‑0.1% excluding large orders), signaling potential future weakness

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the increase in German industrial production in August 2025?
German industrial production rose by 2% in August 2025 compared to the previous month.
Which sector drove the growth in German industrial output?
The construction sector, particularly specialised construction and finishing trades, drove the growth.
How did the August production figures compare to analyst expectations?
Production increased by 2%, surpassing analysts' expectations of a 0.5% rise.
What was the three-month change in German industrial output?
Output was 0.4% higher from June to August compared to the prior three months.
How did July's production figure change after revision?
The July production decrease was revised from -1.1% to -1.2%.

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