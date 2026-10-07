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Russia kills 11 in one of its biggest strikes on Ukraine, Zelenskiy says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia kills 11 in one of its biggest strikes on Ukraine, Zelenskiy says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Russia Launches Massive Strike on Ukraine Energy Sector, 11 Killed

Major Missile and Drone Attack Targets Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

Scale of the Attack

KYIV, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Russia fired 70 missiles and also drones in one of its biggest strikes at Ukraine, targeting the Ukrainian energy sector and killing at least 11 people across the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Ukrainian President's Response

Statement from President Zelenskiy

"One of the key targets was our energy infrastructure. The Russians wanted to strike painfully and demonstratively," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram app. "Russian ballistic missiles remain the greatest challenge. And air defence packages for us right now are a vital necessity."

Call for International Support

Additional Reporting

(Reporting by Olena Harmash; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • The October 7, 2026 strike involved an unprecedented barrage—70 missiles plus drones—primarily aimed at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, resulting in at least 11 fatalities, according to President Zelenskiy. (malaysia.news.yahoo.com)
  • Russia’s extensive targeting of energy assets continues a campaign that has severely degraded Ukraine’s power generation capacity over months, leading to outages and heightened vulnerability ahead of winter. (acleddata.com)
  • Zelenskiy described Russian ballistic missiles as the most significant threat and reiterated that strengthening Ukraine’s air defence capabilities is vital for protecting critical infrastructure. citeturn0news4

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many missiles and drones did Russia fire at Ukraine in this strike?
Russia fired 70 missiles and drones at Ukraine in one of its largest attacks.
What was the key target of the recent Russian attack on Ukraine?
The main target was Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
How many people were killed in the recent Russian strike on Ukraine?
At least 11 people were killed in the strike.
What challenge did President Zelenskiy highlight after the attack?
Zelenskiy said Russian ballistic missiles remain the greatest challenge for Ukraine's defence.
Why are air defence packages important for Ukraine, according to Zelenskiy?
Air defence packages are vital for Ukraine to protect against Russian missile attacks.

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