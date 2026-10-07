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ABN Amro says Dutch state will cut stake to 10.5% - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ABN Amro says Dutch state will cut stake to 10.5%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Dutch State Lowers ABN Amro Stake to 10.5% in Fifth Share Reduction Plan

Overview of the Dutch Government's Stake Reduction in ABN Amro

Details of the Share Sale

Oct 7 (Reuters) - ABN Amro said on Wednesday the Dutch government would reduce its stake in the bank to 10.5% from 20.7% by selling certificates of shares, under a fifth trading plan aimed at further cutting the state's holding.

Implications for Relationship Agreement

Termination of Information Rights

The lender said its relationship agreement with the Dutch state's investment vehicle NLFI, which grants it certain information rights, would be terminated once the government's stake falls below 10%.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Dutch government reducing stake significantly—from 20.7% to 10.5% via certificates sale, as part of fifth trading scheme
  • Once state’s stake drops below 10%, the Relationship Agreement with NLFI ends, removing state-specific information rights (zoek.officielebekendmakingen.nl)
  • This follows earlier phases: state stake had fallen below one‑third by mid‑2025, eliminating certain prior approval rights under the amended Relationship Agreement (abnamro.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the Dutch government reducing its ABN Amro stake by?
The Dutch government is cutting its stake in ABN Amro from 20.7% to 10.5% by selling certificates of shares.
What happens when the government's stake in ABN Amro drops below 10%?
The relationship agreement between ABN Amro and the Dutch state's investment vehicle (NLFI), which grants certain information rights, will be terminated.
How is the Dutch government reducing its stake in ABN Amro?
The government is reducing its stake by selling certificates of shares under a fifth trading plan.
What is the role of NLFI regarding ABN Amro?
NLFI is the Dutch state's investment vehicle that holds the government's ABN Amro shares and manages its relationship agreement with the bank.

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