Investors Question Anthropic IPO Timing Amid AI Market Selloff
By Echo Wang, Krystal Hu and Milana Vinn
Anthropic Faces Investor Scrutiny Ahead of Planned IPO
Concerns Over Valuation and Market Conditions
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Potential investors in Anthropic's highly anticipated IPO are raising doubts about whether the artificial intelligence startup can proceed with its planned roadshow next week in time for a November listing, four people familiar with investor discussions said.
Investors are pushing for a more attractive valuation to commit to the offering, with some viewing the recently discussed $1.5 trillion valuation as being at the high end of expectations, the people told Reuters.
The discussions reflect in part the impact of the the sharpest technology stocks selloff in a year and geopolitical uncertainty clouding the outlook for new offerings.
Anthropic declined to comment on investor doubts.
Roadshow Timing and Potential Delays
The roadshow was initially expected to kick off the week of November 9, Reuters previously reported, with pricing expected the following week.
Anthropic may need to offer a bigger discount to secure investor commitments, particularly as investors recognize the company's need to raise capital given a record of quarterly losses and the large commitments it has made to partners in the AI buildout, the people said.
Revenue Figures and Investor Sentiment
Investors are also eagerly awaiting Anthropic's October revenue figure, which the company left blank in its updated S-1 filing, to assess whether the AI lab has managed to boost growth after a slowdown in recent months, two of the people said.
Wall Street and Silicon Valley were abuzz on Thursday with questions about whether the company would move forward, in the wake of the two-day AI market selloff following Tuesday’s US midterm elections.
Broader Implications for the AI and Stock Markets
Potential Impact of a Delay
A decision to delay the offering would likely fuel further concern over the health of the AI ecosystem at a time when the success of ballot efforts in many states limiting data center development has crystallized political opposition to data centers and other aspects of AI.
An Anthropic delay could also pose a threat to the broader stock market, which is heavily weighted toward large technology firms whose valuations would likely be squeezed by any sense that Anthropic, one of the highest-profile AI firms, is finding it difficult to raise funds.
Historical Context and Market Expectations
At one point this year its IPO was expected by investors to take place in October and to seek a valuation as high as $2 trillion.
Many investors remain bullish on the AI buildout, though the selling in AI-related assets has dented sentiment over the past month. Some analysts say that Anthropic, like SpaceX before it, is likely to benefit from strong retail investor demand.
Expert Opinions and Future Outlook
"It's not like these companies are not going to be a part of the future,” said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey. “They're going to become public. Investors are still going to have a lot of interest in them. Valuations have risen for a long time in the private market, and we'll probably see some pullback."
Factors Influencing the IPO Decision
Market Pressure and Timing Considerations
Even if Anthropic and its investors get together on a valuation, as Wall Street currently expects, other factors could determine whether the company chooses to move forward with the IPO by year-end.
If the market for AI-related assets remains under pressure, the company could decide to delay the offering until the market looks more resilient and likely to smoothly digest an offering that is expected by some to reach $100 billion, the people familiar with investor discussions said.
(Reporting by Echo Wang and Milana Vinn in New York, Krystal Hu in San Francisco; additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch and Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Colin Barr and Jonathan Spicer)