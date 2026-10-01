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Europe's earnings growth seen easing from Q2 levels ahead of peak reporting season - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europe's earnings growth seen easing from Q2 levels ahead of peak reporting season

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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European Blue-Chip Earnings Growth to Ease From Q2 Highs Amid Energy Surge

Q3 Earnings Outlook for European Blue-Chip Companies

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Analysts expect third-quarter earnings for Europe's blue-chip companies to rise 19.4% from a year ago, driven largely by the energy sector, although growth is set to slow down from the second quarter, LSEG I/B/E/S data showed on Thursday.

Sector Performance and Growth Drivers

Excluding energy, STOXX 600 earnings are expected to grow 9.9%, with makers of cyclical consumer products growing the fastest, followed by the technology sector for which analysts have raised their growth forecast to 23.8% from 13.1% in July.

Energy Sector Highlights

• Energy earnings are forecast to rise 98.6%, slower than the 138.6% growth in the second quarter

• The sector's lead is driven by fuel prices, as Brent rose around 14% in September and diesel refining margins hit a record high

Other Sector Trends

Real Estate and Revenue Trends

• Real estate is expected to post the sharpest decline, with earnings seen falling 71.4% from a year ago

• STOXX 600 companies' revenue is expected to rise 10.6%, or 4.3% excluding energy, with sales forecast to fall in four sectors

Company Highlights and Future Outlook

• H&M, the first member of the benchmark index to report, beat profit forecasts on one-off US tariff refunds, but its sales stagnated

• Analysts see fourth-quarter earnings rising 35.1%, but the index started the quarter with a 1.3% fall as bond yields rose

(Reporting by Rafal Nowak in GdanskEditing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 earnings growth slows from Q2 peaks despite strong energy boost.
  • Ex‑energy earnings growth of 9.9% with tech upgraded to 23.8%, suggesting selective strength amid broader moderation.
  • Diesel refining margins and rising oil prices underpin energy sector gains even as real estate sees a steep 71.4% YoY earnings decline.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the expected third-quarter earnings growth for European blue-chip companies?
Analysts expect third-quarter earnings for Europe's blue-chip companies to rise 19.4% from a year ago.
Which sector is the main driver of earnings growth in Europe?
The energy sector is the main driver, with earnings forecast to rise 98.6% year over year.
How does earnings growth excluding the energy sector compare?
Excluding energy, STOXX 600 earnings are expected to grow 9.9% in the third quarter.
Which sector is expected to see the largest earnings decline?
The real estate sector is expected to post the sharpest decline, with earnings falling 71.4% from a year ago.
What is the earnings outlook for the fourth quarter in Europe?
Analysts see fourth-quarter earnings rising 35.1% for the STOXX 600 index.

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