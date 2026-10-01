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France's HyPrSpace targets 100 'Baguette One' rocket engines a year in debut factory

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Space technology

HyPrSpace Launches Debut Factory Aiming for 100 Rocket Engines Annually in France

HyPrSpace’s Expansion and Impact on the European Space Industry

By Leo Marchandon and Gianluca Lo Nostro

Factory Launch and Production Goals

Oct 1 (Reuters) - HyPrSpace has opened its first mass production factory in France, it said on Thursday, targeting 100 rocket engines a year as the French space startup gears up for a planned test flight next year.

Market Context and Industry Trends

HyPrSpace is one of several European space startups seeking to capitalise on growing demand and falling costs of space launches, with governments and commercial operators worldwide planning to put thousands of satellites into orbit.

Technological Innovations

The Bordeaux-based company says it could cut those costs further with its Orbital Baguette One hybrid rocket, which has fewer parts than conventional rockets. Hybrid engines have usually been less efficient than fully liquid ones, though HyPrSpace said in 2024 that one of its tests had reached an average efficiency of 94%. 

Government Collaboration and Testing Timeline

France's defence ministry said in September a sub-orbital vehicle would fly in 2027 from a military site in what would be a first from mainland France. Two more ground tests are required before a flight test.

Company Vision and Market Position

Leadership Perspective

"Our ambition is to change the paradigm and the cost of access to space," HyPrSpace CEO Nicolas Billecocq, a former Safran engineer, told Reuters.

Competitive Landscape

Still, the company remains a small player in an increasingly crowded European space launch market.

Funding and Growth Plans

HyPrSpace was not selected in the first round of a European Space Agency launcher challenge tender, but Billecocq said the company intended to bid again. The startup's funding is split roughly equally between public and private sources, including a €21 million ($24 million) round completed in 2025.

Factory Capabilities and Target Customers

Production Capacity

The new 7,000-square-metre factory near Bordeaux can produce about 100 engines a year, enough for 12 of the company's planned orbital launchers.

Target Market Strategy

Rather than competing with heavy-lift rockets that deploy dozens or even hundreds of satellites at once, such as SpaceX or Europe's Ariane, HyPrSpace is targeting customers that seek dedicated access to space, Billecocq said.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = €0.8851)

Article Credits

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro and Leo Marchandon in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • HyPrSpace’s new 7,000 m² French factory near Bordeaux targets annual production of 100 Baguette One hybrid rocket engines, enabling approximately 12 orbital launches.
  • The Baguette One suborbital demonstrator, using HyPrSpace’s patented hybrid engine with far fewer parts and high efficiency, is set to fly in 2027 from a DGA military site in Biscarrosse.
  • Backed by both public and private funding—including €35 million from France 2030 and a €21 million round in 2025—HyPrSpace seeks to lower launch costs and provide dedicated small‑satellite access to space.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HyPrSpace's production target for its new rocket engine factory?
HyPrSpace aims to produce 100 rocket engines per year at its new 7,000-square-metre factory near Bordeaux.
What type of rocket engine does HyPrSpace manufacture?
HyPrSpace manufactures hybrid rocket engines for its Orbital Baguette One launcher, with fewer parts and potential cost advantages.
How does the Orbital Baguette One compare to traditional rockets?
The Orbital Baguette One uses hybrid engines, which are simpler with fewer parts and have reached an average efficiency of 94%, though they are typically less efficient than fully liquid engines.
Who are HyPrSpace's target customers?
HyPrSpace targets customers seeking dedicated access to space, rather than those launching many satellites in a single flight.
What is the funding structure for HyPrSpace?
HyPrSpace's funding is split roughly equally between public and private sources, including a €21 million round completed in 2025.

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