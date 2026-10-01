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Exclusive-Finland's Kone prepares sale of TK Elevator's European business to tackle antitrust concerns, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Finland's Kone prepares sale of TK Elevator's European business to tackle antitrust concerns, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Kone to Sell TK Elevator's European Business to Address Antitrust Concerns

Kone's Strategic Move to Address Antitrust Issues

By Alexander Hübner and Christoph Steitz

Overview of the Planned Sale

MUNICH/FRANKFURT, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Kone is planning to launch the sale of most of TK Elevator's European business in a bid to tackle antitrust concerns over the Finnish firm's planned €29.4 billion ($33.3 billion) purchase of its German rival, two people familiar with the matter said.

Details of the Sales Process

A sales process for TK Elevator's (TKE) European business - which comprises elevators, escalators and related services - is expected to be launched in the fall, the people said, with one of the sources saying it could start in November.

Background of the Acquisition

Kone in April agreed to buy TKE from an investor group led by Advent International and Cinven in a deal that would create the world's largest lift maker.

Regulatory Considerations

"Since announcing the transaction, KONE and TKE have been working closely and constructively with regulators," Kone said in a statement. "We have always been clear that remedy divestments may be necessary in some geographies to secure regulatory clearance."

Responses from Stakeholders

Advent, Cinven and TKE declined to comment.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Christoph Steitz; editing by Matthias Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Kone agreed in April 2026 to acquire TK Elevator for €29.4 billion, combining cash and share consideration, aiming to create the world’s largest elevator maker, subject to regulatory approval and potential divestments
  • The planned sale of TK Elevator’s European business is a strategic remedy to appease competition authorities concerned about market concentration in Europe
  • The combined company anticipates around €700 million in annual synergy savings, with the deal expected to close—regulatory approvals permitting—by second quarter 2027

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Kone planning to sell TK Elevator's European business?
Kone is selling most of TK Elevator's European business to tackle antitrust concerns related to its planned €29.4 billion purchase of the German company.
When is the sale of TK Elevator's European business expected to begin?
The sales process is expected to be launched in the fall, with one source indicating it could start in November.
What products and services are included in TK Elevator's European business?
TK Elevator's European business comprises elevators, escalators, and related services.
Who are the previous owners of TK Elevator?
TK Elevator was owned by an investor group led by Advent International and Cinven before Kone’s agreement to purchase.
What is the value of Kone's planned acquisition of TK Elevator?
Kone's planned purchase of TK Elevator is valued at €29.4 billion ($33.3 billion).

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