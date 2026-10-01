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ECB focuses on inflation, not bond spreads, Nagel says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB focuses on inflation, not bond spreads, Nagel says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Finance Banking European Central Bank Markets monetary policy

ECB Emphasizes Inflation Control Not Bond Spread Intervention, Nagel States

ECB Policy Focus and Market Reactions

By Marc Jones

ECB's Debt-Buying Tools and Price Stability

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Joachim Nagel said on Thursday the ECB's debt-buying tools are designed to safeguard price stability, not target specific sovereign bond spreads, as a selloff in French government debt fuelled speculation about possible intervention.

Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI) Explained

The Bundesbank president was asked whether the ECB could activate its Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI), which allows bond purchases for countries facing market pressure provided they maintain sound economic policies.

Clarification on Spread Levels

"You mentioned one, but we have several other tools, but it has nothing to do with maybe certain spread levels or things like that," Nagel said. "It is (about) price stability."

Nagel added that he did not comment on the spread levels of individual countries.

French Bond Market Developments

French government bond yields earlier hit their highest level since 2002, pressured by concerns over the country's finances, the prospect of a far-right presidential victory and renewed inflation worries in the euro zone and beyond.

Spread Between French and German Bonds

The spread between French and German government bond yields, a key gauge of the premium investors demand to hold French OAT over German Bunds, widened to 132.86 basis points, its highest level since the euro zone debt crisis in 2012.

Analyst Commentary on Inflation Risk

"We think inflation risk has been critical in pushing OAT-Bund spreads higher," Reinout De Bock, a macro strategist at UBS, said. "Higher inflation risk, higher term premia, political and fiscal uncertainty are now reinforcing one another."

ECB Rate Hikes and Inflation Drivers

The ECB has raised rates twice since June to stem a rise in inflation fuelled by the war in Iran, which has curtailed the supply of oil and gas to the energy importing euro zone.

(Reporting by Marc Jones in London; Writing by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alison Williams and Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • ECB’s debt‑buying instruments such as the TPI are focused on safeguarding price stability, not targeting sovereign bond spread thresholds, ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel said Oct 1, 2026. (ecb.europa.eu)
  • The spread between French and German 10‑year yields has surged—recently reaching its highest since the 2012 euro‑area debt crisis, reflecting inflation risks, political uncertainty, and France’s deteriorating public finances. (lemonde.fr)
  • Broader analysis shows rising term premia, inflation expectations, and fiscal deficits, rather than systemic concerns, are driving yields higher across the eurozone; France is the standout exception with a notably widened spread. (spglobal.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ECB's main priority according to Joachim Nagel?
Joachim Nagel stated that the ECB's main priority is to safeguard price stability and control inflation, not to target specific sovereign bond spreads.
What is the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI)?
The Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI) is an ECB tool that allows for bond purchases in countries facing market pressure, provided they maintain sound economic policies.
Why have French government bond yields risen recently?
French government bond yields rose due to concerns over the country's finances, political uncertainty, and renewed inflation fears in the euro zone.
Has the ECB considered intervening in French bond markets?
ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel indicated that the ECB's tools, including the TPI, are not intended for specific spreads or country interventions but focus on wider price stability.
What factors are behind the widening OAT-Bund spread?
Higher inflation risk, increased term premia, and rising political and fiscal uncertainty have contributed to the widening spread between French and German government bond yields.

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