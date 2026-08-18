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Bank of England to hold rates for remainder of year despite inflation risks: Reuters poll - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bank of England to hold rates for remainder of year despite inflation risks: Reuters poll

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Bank of England Expected to Hold Rates Stable Through 2024 as Inflation Persists

Bank of England's Interest Rate Outlook and Economic Factors

Current Monetary Policy Stance

BENGALURU, Aug 18 - The Bank of England will leave interest rates unchanged at 3.75% for the rest of the year, according to a strong majority of economists polled by Reuters, clinging to a view they've held since the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran began in late February.

The UK economy has remained mostly resilient since then, with little evidence of any spillover from higher energy prices into the broader economy. That has given the central bank room to stay on the sidelines.

Monetary Policy Committee Dynamics

But three of the nine Monetary Policy Committee members voted for an immediate rate rise to 4.0% at the July meeting, up from two in the previous meeting.

Inflation Trends and Projections

Inflation likely rose to 2.9% in July from 2.6% in June, further above the BOE's 2% target, according to a separate Reuters poll ahead of official data due on Wednesday. But in its latest set of quarterly forecasts, the BOE expects inflation to rise above 3% later this year.

Economist Expectations for Rate Changes

Still, nearly 90% of economists polled by Reuters, 56 of 64, expect the Monetary Policy Committee to leave rates unchanged at 3.75% this year, up from 83% last month. Six expected a hike by then, and another two forecast a cut. The poll was conducted August 13-18.

No economist forecast a rate change at the next MPC meeting in September. Financial markets are still pricing in one quarter-point rate rise by year-end.

Key Influences on Policy Decisions

Energy Prices and External Shocks

Elizabeth Martins, UK economist at HSBC, said "a big rebound in energy prices would certainly change things. But the real game changer for the MPC, I think, is around second-round effects."

Crude oil prices, trading at about $91 a barrel, are still about 25% above pre-war levels as the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for Middle Eastern oil, is still closed.

Labour Market Conditions

The most recent set of labour market data showed weak hiring and pay growth within the MPC's tolerance range, which economists said is likely to keep policymakers on the sidelines for now.

"This data, we think, is in line with the BoE's read of the labour market - loose and as such a firm barrier to second-round effects from the energy shock," noted Bruna Skarica, chief UK economist at Morgan Stanley.

"With that, the core of the MPC can continue to signal that the anticipated inflation overshoot stemming from fuel and gas prices is unlikely to extend beyond the policy-relevant (18-24-month) horizon," she wrote.

Long-Term Outlook

Inflation and Rate Cut Expectations

Even though inflation is forecast to remain above 2% until late next year, a narrow majority of economists expect at least one cut in Bank Rate by the middle of 2027.

Economic Growth Forecasts

Economic growth will average 1.1% and 1.2% in 2026 and 2027, respectively, before accelerating to 1.5% in 2028, according to the survey.(Other stories from the Reuters global economic poll)

Polling and Editorial Information

(Polling by Aman Kumar Soni and Nushaiba Iqbal; Editing by Hari Kishan, Ross Finley, William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • Approximately 88% of surveyed economists (56 of 64) expect no change to the Bank Rate (3.75%) through 2026, up from 83% previously.
  • Recent data shows inflation rising—polls estimate it climbed to 2.9% in July and is expected to exceed 3% later in the year—yet strong labour-market slack limits second‑round effects.
  • Markets still price in a potential quarter-point hike by year‑end, while a majority of economists see at least one rate cut by mid‑2027, with GDP growth forecast to accelerate from ~1.1% in 2026–27 to 1.5% in 2028.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the Bank of England change interest rates this year?
According to a Reuters poll, the Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at 3.75% for the remainder of the year.
Why is the Bank of England holding rates despite rising inflation?
The UK economy's resilience and limited spillover from higher energy prices give the Bank of England room to keep rates steady.
Are any members of the Monetary Policy Committee pushing for rate changes?
Three of the nine MPC members voted for a rate hike to 4.0% at the July meeting, while the majority supported holding rates.
How has the UK labor market influenced the Bank of England's decision?
Recent data shows weak hiring and pay growth, which is within the MPC's tolerance and supports keeping rates unchanged.

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