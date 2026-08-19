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Euro zone current account surplus widens in June - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Euro zone current account surplus widens in June

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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Euro Zone Current Account Surplus Rises to €35.1 Billion in June: ECB

Euro Zone Current Account Data and Analysis

June Surplus Growth Driven by Primary Income

FRANKFURT, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The euro zone's current account surplus widened in June due to higher primary income, which includes flows such as dividends, wages and direct investment, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday.

Seasonally Adjusted and Unadjusted Figures

The combined current account surplus of the 21 nations using the euro increased to €35.1 billion ($40.7 billion) in June from €25.8 billion a month earlier based on seasonally adjusted data. Unadjusted figures showed a surplus of €46.9 billion from a deficit of €6.1 billion.

12-Month Balance of Payments Overview

In the 12 months to June, the bloc's combined balance of payments surplus narrowed to 1.7% of GDP from 2.0% in the preceding 12 months.

($1 = 0.8622 euros)

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Seasonally adjusted surplus rose from €25.8 bn in May to €35.1 bn in June, boosted by primary income.
  • Unadjusted data show a swing to a €46.9 bn surplus in June from a €6.1 bn deficit in May.
  • On a 12‑month basis, the surplus fell to 1.7 % of GDP in the year to June, down from 2.0 % the prior year.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the euro zone's current account surplus to widen in June?
The surplus widened due to higher primary income, which includes dividends, wages, and direct investment, according to ECB data.
How much did the euro zone's current account surplus increase in June?
The surplus increased to €35.1 billion in June from €25.8 billion in May, based on seasonally adjusted data.
What do unadjusted figures show for the euro zone current account in June?
Unadjusted data showed a surplus of €46.9 billion in June, compared to a deficit of €6.1 billion previously.
How did the euro zone's current account surplus change in the 12 months to June?
The bloc's balance of payments surplus narrowed to 1.7% of GDP, down from 2.0% in the previous 12 months.

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