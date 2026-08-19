Euro Zone Current Account Surplus Rises to €35.1 Billion in June: ECB
Euro Zone Current Account Data and Analysis
June Surplus Growth Driven by Primary Income
FRANKFURT, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The euro zone's current account surplus widened in June due to higher primary income, which includes flows such as dividends, wages and direct investment, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday.
Seasonally Adjusted and Unadjusted Figures
The combined current account surplus of the 21 nations using the euro increased to €35.1 billion ($40.7 billion) in June from €25.8 billion a month earlier based on seasonally adjusted data. Unadjusted figures showed a surplus of €46.9 billion from a deficit of €6.1 billion.
12-Month Balance of Payments Overview
In the 12 months to June, the bloc's combined balance of payments surplus narrowed to 1.7% of GDP from 2.0% in the preceding 12 months.
($1 = 0.8622 euros)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi. Editing by Mark Potter)