British AI Firm Quantexa Weighs Multibillion-Dollar IPO in UK or US

Quantexa's IPO Considerations and Market Impact

By Amy-Jo Crowley

Quantexa's Potential Listing Locations

LONDON, Aug 18(Reuters) - British artificial intelligence company Quantexa is considering a multibillion-dollar stock market listing in Britain or the United States, its chief executive told Reuters.

CEO's Statement on Listing Options

"We can list in the UK or the U.S., or both," Vishal Marria said, adding that the company has not decided when to pursue a public offering and could remain privately held.

Implications for London and U.S. Stock Markets

A U.S. listing would deal a further blow to London's stock market, which has seen a string of companies opt for U.S. exchanges. Marria said the U.S. offers a deeper pool of capital and the potential for a higher valuation than the UK.

IPO Readiness and Company Background

IPO Readiness Status

Marria said Quantexa has been "IPO-ready" since January but declined to comment on the timing of any IPO.

Company Overview

Quantexa's AI Software and Clients

Founded in 2016, Quantexa's AI software helps organisations, including financial institutions, healthcare providers and government agencies, organise and analyse large volumes of data for uses including fraud detection and financial crime prevention.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley. Editing by Anousha Sakoui and Mark Potter)