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British data group Quantexa explores UK or US IPO, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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British data group Quantexa explores UK or US IPO, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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British AI Firm Quantexa Weighs Multibillion-Dollar IPO in UK or US

Quantexa's IPO Considerations and Market Impact

By Amy-Jo Crowley

Quantexa's Potential Listing Locations

LONDON, Aug 18(Reuters) - British artificial intelligence company Quantexa is considering a multibillion-dollar stock market listing in Britain or the United States, its chief executive told Reuters. 

CEO's Statement on Listing Options

"We can list in the UK or the U.S., or both," Vishal Marria said, adding that the company has not decided when to pursue a public offering and could remain privately held.

Implications for London and U.S. Stock Markets

A U.S. listing would deal a further blow to London's stock market, which has seen a string of companies opt for U.S. exchanges. Marria said the U.S. offers a deeper pool of capital and the potential for a higher valuation than the UK.

IPO Readiness and Company Background

IPO Readiness Status

Marria said Quantexa has been "IPO-ready" since January but declined to comment on the timing of any IPO.

Company Overview

Quantexa's AI Software and Clients

Founded in 2016, Quantexa's AI software helps organisations, including financial institutions, healthcare providers and government agencies, organise and analyse large volumes of data for uses including fraud detection and financial crime prevention.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley. Editing by Anousha Sakoui and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Quantexa secured a $175 million Series F in March 2025, reaching a valuation of approximately $2.6 billion (quantexa.com).
  • Sources say the company may pursue an IPO in the second half of 2026, potentially attaining a valuation above $3 billion, with the UK, US, or dual‑listing under consideration (news.bloomberglaw.com).
  • CEO Vishal Marria confirmed the firm is “IPO‑ready” since January but emphasized no timing has been set, and a US listing could offer stronger capital access and valuation advantages (sifted.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is considering a multibillion-dollar IPO?
British artificial intelligence company Quantexa is considering a multibillion-dollar stock market listing.
Where may Quantexa list its IPO?
Quantexa is considering listing its IPO in the UK, the US, or possibly both.
Why might Quantexa choose a US listing over the UK?
The US offers a deeper pool of capital and potential for a higher company valuation.
What does Quantexa's software do?
Quantexa's AI software helps organisations analyse large volumes of data for uses including fraud detection and financial crime prevention.
Has Quantexa decided on the timing of its IPO?
Quantexa has not decided on the timing and may remain privately held for the time being.

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