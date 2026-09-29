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Finance

Dollar hold near two-month peak as yields rise, Fed data looms

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Dollar Holds Near Two-Month High as Yields Rise and Fed Data Looms

By Jiaxing Li

Market Overview and Currency Movements

Dollar Performance and Treasury Yields

HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near a two-month high on Tuesday as volatile oil prices and a rapid climb in Treasury yields lent support, although gains were limited as traders awaited US data this week for clues on the Federal Reserve's rate path.

Euro and Sterling Trends

The euro traded near its weakest level in three months at $1.1367 after the European Central Bank's chief signalled measured steps to quell inflation. Sterling was steady at $1.3248, also not far from a three-month trough.

Dollar Index and Oil Prices

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of peers, was a touch higher at 101.2 and on track for a 1.8% advance this month, its best performance since June.

Oil prices crept back up with Brent crude futures last near $106 a barrel as markets doubted that renewed efforts to end the Iran war would get anywhere after US President Donald Trump rejected Tehran's ceasefire proposal.

Bond Market and Yield Movements

Meanwhile, a deepening selloff in U.S. Treasuries pushed yields to new peaks, with the 10-year benchmark at its highest since 2007 and the 30-year at its highest since 2004. The monetary policy-sensitive two-year yield also rose to its highest in more than two years, closing in on 5%.

Investor Sentiment and Economic Data

The dollar is making limited gains for now as investors awaited US data later in the week, while markets have gradually grown desensitized to oil moves and a global bond sell-off has neutralized the boost to the dollar from higher Treasury yields, said Joseph Capurso, head of foreign exchange at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Expectations for US Economic Data

"We're more likely to get stronger US economic data which shows that the US economy is exceptional, and I think that's going to help to push up US interest rates compared to elsewhere, and help push up the US dollar."

US data releases later in the week, including the PCE price index on Wednesday and nonfarm payrolls on Friday, are both expected to support the case for further Fed rate hikes.

Federal Reserve Rate Hike Odds

Markets are now seeing a more than 70% chance of a rate hike from the Federal Reserve at the end of October, up from 57% a week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Global Currency Movements

Australian and New Zealand Dollars

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to raise the key rate later on Tuesday, and the Australian dollar and the kiwi both traded 0.1% lower at $0.7013 and $0.5660, respectively.

Japanese Yen and Yuan Developments

The Japanese yen weakened a touch to 157.40 per dollar, giving back a chunk of Monday's gain after Japan's top currency diplomat Atsushi Mimura said markets should heed the "very clear" warning Tokyo and Washington delivered last week on the yen, leaving traders on edge over the risk of intervention.

Elsewhere, the offshore yuan was little changed at 6.71 per dollar after Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping's three-day summit last week yielded limited outcomes.

(Reporting by Jiaxing Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Kevin Buckland)

Key Takeaways

  • Dollar bolstered by retreat in oil‑linked currencies and jump in US Treasury yields, with 10‑year at 5.23% (highest since 2007) and 30‑year at highest since 2004, supporting the greenback’s strength (apnews.com).
  • Markets now assigning over 70% probability to a Fed rate hike at the October 28 meeting, up from ~57% last week, according to CME FedWatch futures‑based tool (kiplinger.com).
  • Investors await critical US data—PCE inflation and non‑farm payrolls—for clues on Fed's next moves, while oil remains elevated above $106, boosting economic and policy uncertainty (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US dollar near a two-month high?
The US dollar is supported by rising Treasury yields and volatile oil prices, with traders awaiting economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve's rate path.
How are Treasury yields affecting the dollar's performance?
A deepening selloff in US Treasuries has pushed yields to their highest levels in years, contributing to the dollar's strength.
Which upcoming US economic data are markets watching?
Investors are focused on the PCE price index and nonfarm payrolls, both expected to influence the Federal Reserve's next rate decision.
What is the current market expectation for the Federal Reserve's next move?
Markets currently see over a 70% chance of a Federal Reserve rate hike at the end of October, up from 57% a week ago.
How are other major currencies performing against the dollar?
The euro, sterling, yen, Australian dollar and kiwi are mostly trading near multi-month lows against the US dollar.

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