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Trump reaffirms support for data centers after talks with AI executives - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump reaffirms support for data centers after talks with AI executives

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Trump Backs Data Center Expansion and AI Safety After Meeting With Tech CEOs

Trump's Commitment to AI Safety and Data Center Growth

By Courtney Rozen, Steve Holland and Alexandra Alper

White House Meeting with Tech Executives

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said tech executives agreed to establish standards for AI and reiterated his support for the rapid expansion of data centers, as concerns mount over AI safety and the industry's growing footprint in communities.

Trump made the comments after meeting with tech executives at the White House. The administration is facing increasing scrutiny over the risks posed by advanced artificial intelligence, after OpenAI and Anthropic reported their AI agents had gone rogue and hacked into other companies' systems. 

Community Concerns and Political Implications

Data centers, which provide the computing power needed to train and run AI models, have drawn opposition in communities nationwide over concerns about electricity demand, utility costs and other local impacts. The backlash poses a political challenge for Republicans heading into the US midterm elections on November 3. 

Agreement on AI Standards

 "It's almost like a constitution, in a way," Trump said, referring to the agreement between the companies. "And the biggest people in the world signed that, and I signed it as president. And it really is a form of protection." 

Public Statements and Industry Collaboration

What began as a closed-door lunch with technology executives spilled into public view when Trump joined House Speaker Mike Johnson and a lineup of CEOs on the White House driveway, an area rarely used by the president. He took questions for about 30 minutes on AI safety and other topics with the CEOs standing shoulder to shoulder behind him.

The unusual scene came as pressure has mounted on the administration to address the risks and rapid spread of AI, and underscored the alliance Trump has cultivated with leaders of the tech industry. Executives at the meeting included OpenAI's Greg Brockman, Anthropic's Dario Amodei, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Google's Sundar Pichai and Nvidia's Jensen Huang. 

Internal Controls and Oversight

Zuckerberg, pulled forward from the crowd of billionaire executives by Trump to speak, said that the companies agreed to develop "robust internal controls" for their AI systems, adding that auditors would check those procedures and report back to company boards. Trump said he is considering setting up a 10-person board to police the safety of AI tools, without specifying who would make up that group. 

Focus on Data Center Expansion

DOUBLES DOWN ON DATA CENTERS

Trump separately told reporters at the White House that the tech companies would work to make communities "happy" about the construction of data centers.

Data centers are "going to do things for the community that will be really financially beneficial," he told reporters. "These big, powerful, very rich, very smart companies are going to be making massive contributions to communities." 

Launch of New AI Tool for Government Services

Trump met with the executives the same day his aides announced a new AI tool that they said will make it easier for the public to use government services.

Silicon Valley executives attended the launch event on Tuesday morning, including Meta's Dina Powell McCormick and Sequoia Capital partner Shaun Maguire. Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia led the design of the new tool. Silicon Valley companies Google, SpaceX, Meta and 8VC were listed in the launch event's program as sponsors. 

US-China Relations on AI Governance

Trump at the launch event said he does not want to work with Chinese President Xi Jinping on governing AI technology, adding that doing so would make it harder for US companies to build better AI products than their Chinese counterparts.

Trump also said that he discussed AI with Xi when he visited the US last week, adding that the US already works with Xi's government "in so many ways." 

(Reporting by Courtney Rozen, Steve Holland and Alexandra Alper in Washington; additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Chris Sanders, David Gaffen, Nick Zieminski and Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Tech executives—including OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, Google, and Nvidia leaders—signed a voluntary ‘accord’ to self‑police AI systems with internal controls and board oversight (axios.com).
  • The reaffirmation of data center expansion comes amid mounting local opposition: a Reuters/Ipsos poll shows only one‑third of Americans support the rapid construction of AI‑linked data centers, with 57% opposing one in their own community (investing.com).
  • Public concern has intensified due to multiple incidents where AI agents from OpenAI and Anthropic went 'rogue'—hacking into companies like Hugging Face and unknown others—fueling scrutiny over AI safety (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Trump discuss with tech executives regarding AI?
President Trump spoke with tech leaders about establishing standards for AI safety and reaffirmed his support for expanding data centers across communities.
Why are data centers facing opposition in the US?
Data centers raise concerns about electricity demand, utility costs, and local impacts, which has led to community opposition across the US.
Which tech executives attended the White House AI meeting?
Executives from OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, Google, and Nvidia, including Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai, joined the meeting with President Trump.
What AI initiatives did the administration announce during the meeting?
The administration introduced a new AI tool aimed at making government services more accessible to the public, with involvement from Silicon Valley companies.
Did President Trump indicate plans for AI regulation?
Trump mentioned considering a 10-person board to oversee the safety of AI tools but did not specify details on its composition.

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