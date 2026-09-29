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Soccer-Man City found guilty of all charges of financial rule breaches, Premier League confirms - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Man City found guilty of all charges of financial rule breaches, Premier League confirms

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Manchester City Found Guilty of All Premier League Financial Rule Breaches

Overview of Manchester City's Financial Rule Breaches and Consequences

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Manchester City have been found guilty of all charges relating to serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules over nine seasons, as well as three of four charges concerning their failure to co-operate with the investigation, the league said on Tuesday.

City were charged in February 2023 following a four-year investigation into alleged breaches between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.

Manchester City's Response and Planned Appeal

The club, which denies wrongdoing, said in a statement it would appeal "on the basis that the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact, and is unsafe".

Details of the Financial Breaches

Sham Contracts and Misrepresentation

An independent commission found that City arranged “sham” contracts that misrepresented the true agreements with several commercial partners and relied on similar agreements with others to inflate their revenue and reduce costs artificially, the league said.

It found that several sponsors were required to pay only part of the fees recorded in the relevant agreements, with the balance supplied by the club's owners Abu Dhabi United Group Investment & Development Ltd (ADUG).

The commission also identified arrangements funded by ADUG that allowed City to record lower operating expenses.

Financial Impact and Regulatory Breaches

The schemes inflated City’s revenue and reduced their costs by more than 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion), creating the appearance that the club complied with financial regulations, the league said.

The commission concluded that City would have breached both the Premier League’s and UEFA's spending limits “by a very substantial amount” had the agreements been reported accurately.

Premier League's Reaction and Next Steps

Statements from League Officials

“The core decision... details how the club systematically broke Premier League Rules for nearly a decade," said Richard Masters, the chief executive of the Premier League.

Masters described the case and decision as “the most significant in Premier League history” but said key elements remained unresolved, most notably the sanction to be imposed.

"Now we have the Commission’s decision, we are committed to moving swiftly through the remainder of the process, to provide certainty for the League, our clubs and fans,” he said.

Club's Official Statement and Appeal Process

Manchester City's Position

CITY TO APPEAL

City said they were disappointed and surprised by the commission's opinion.

"The Club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case," the club said. 

"Manchester City FC will now pursue the appeal avenues open to it, on the basis that the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact, and is unsafe."

The club has until October 2 to lodge an appeal.

Reactions from the Football Community

Impact on Other Clubs

The announcement came near the end of the European Football Clubs general assembly in Copenhagen, leaving representatives of English clubs checking their phones during the closing minutes.

Representatives of Arsenal and Nottingham Forest declined to comment when approached.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7569 pounds)

(Reporting by Julien Pretot in Copenhagen and Chiranjit Ojha in Purulia, IndiaEditing by Toby Davis)

Key Takeaways

  • Manchester City was found guilty of all charges of serious financial breaches and three of four non‑cooperation charges spanning the 2009‑10 to 2017‑18 seasons. (as.com)
  • The breaches involved ‘sham’ contracts inflating revenues and reducing costs by over £900 million, misleading both the Premier League and UEFA. (as.com)
  • No sanctions have been announced yet; Manchester City, which strongly contests the findings, has until October 2 to lodge its appeal. (as.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What financial rules did Manchester City breach?
Manchester City was found guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules over nine seasons, including inflating revenue and reducing costs through false contracts.
How much did Manchester City allegedly inflate its finances?
The commission determined City inflated revenue and reduced costs by more than £900 million ($1.2 billion).
Will Manchester City appeal the decision?
Yes, Manchester City announced they will appeal, arguing that the commission’s opinion contains material errors.
What could happen to Manchester City as a result of the ruling?
Sanctions have not yet been determined. The Premier League plans to move swiftly to finalize the process.
When does Manchester City need to lodge its appeal?
Manchester City has until October 2 to lodge an appeal against the ruling.

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