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Ford's CEO urges caution on Chinese automakers, says Europe is 'too late' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ford's CEO urges caution on Chinese automakers, says Europe is 'too late'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Finance Markets Automotive China U.S. Policy

Ford CEO Cautions US on Allowing Chinese Automakers, Cites Europe’s Struggles

By Kalea Hall and Mike Colias

Ford CEO Jim Farley Warns of Risks in Admitting Chinese Automakers to US Market

Concerns Over Chinese Automakers Entering the US

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ford CEO Jim Farley said that the US must carefully weigh how and whether Chinese automakers should enter the American market, and pointed to Europe as a cautionary tale.

Farley said at an Automotive News conference on Tuesday that the US must “be extremely careful around how the Chinese OEMs come to our country,” and cited the pressure on Europe’s auto industry as Chinese imports quickly grab market share there. 

Europe’s Experience as a Warning

For European countries, “it’s too late,” he said. 

Ford’s Strategy with Chinese Partnerships

Farley said Ford will partner with Chinese companies when the situation is capital-efficient and in areas where the automaker lacks expertise. Ford, for example, partners with Chinese battery maker CATL  to make lower-cost batteries at a Michigan plant. 

Balancing Competition and Collaboration

“We're also going to compete with them directly,” he said. “They aren't mutually exclusive.”

Criticism and Political Concerns

Ford has taken criticism over the past few years for partnering with Chinese firms on vehicle and battery technology, including a deal announced in July to jointly develop electric cars with China’s Geely for the European market. 

US Government Response

This month, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in a letter to Farley expressed concern that Ford’s deals with Chinese companies left the Michigan automaker “intertwining its future with Chinese state-backed enterprises.” 

The Global Rise of China’s Auto Industry

The rapid rise of China’s auto industry as an export powerhouse has rattled auto executives from Japan and Germany to the US. China is projected to export around 12 million cars this year — to Europe, Latin America and elsewhere — up from around 3 million in 2022. 

US Market Protections

The US so far is effectively sealed off from Chinese cars through a ban on Chinese-made vehicle software and tariffs that exceed 100%. Still, auto executives worry that that will not hold long-term, and lobbyists for automakers, dealers and parts suppliers have pressed US lawmakers for a permanent ban.

Industry Lobbying Efforts

(Reporting by Kalea Hall and Mike Colias in Detroit; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Jim Farley warned that the U.S. should be “extremely careful” in how Chinese OEMs enter its market, citing Europe as “too late” in mounting defenses (bis.gov)
  • Ford continues to collaborate with Chinese firms when strategically wise—such as with CATL for Michigan-based battery production—but also plans to compete with them directly (bis.gov)
  • Chinese auto exports are surging globally: forecasted to reach up to ~10 million units in 2026, up sharply from around 3 million in 2022, increasing pressure on U.S. policymakers (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ford's CEO say about Chinese automakers entering the US?
Ford CEO Jim Farley said the US should be extremely careful about how Chinese automakers enter the American market, pointing to Europe's rapid market share loss as a warning.
How is Ford partnering with Chinese companies?
Ford partners with Chinese firms like CATL to develop lower-cost batteries and has made deals with companies such as Geely to co-develop electric cars for Europe.
Why are US auto executives concerned about Chinese automakers?
US executives worry that Chinese automakers’ growing exports could threaten domestic auto industries, as seen in Europe where Chinese companies quickly grabbed market share.
What barriers prevent Chinese cars from entering the US market?
Current barriers include a ban on Chinese-made vehicle software and tariffs over 100%, but industry leaders fear these measures may not be permanent.
How many cars is China projected to export in 2023?
China is expected to export about 12 million cars in 2023, significantly up from 3 million in 2022.

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