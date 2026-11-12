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German regulator fines Deutsche Bank €8 million over Postbank customer migration issues - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German regulator fines Deutsche Bank €8 million over Postbank customer migration issues

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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German Regulator Fines Deutsche Bank €8 Million After Postbank Migration Issues

Details of the BaFin Fine and Postbank Migration Problems

By Tom Sims

Background of the Fine

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Germany's financial regulator BaFin said on Thursday that it had fined Deutsche Bank €8 million ($8.9 million) for shortcomings in migrating customers of its Postbank unit to a shared IT platform. 

Regulatory Response and Customer Impact

The incident in 2023 prompted BaFin, which had called the troubles "unacceptable", to appoint a supervisor at Deutsche Bank.  The move followed reported complaints of Postbank customers not having access to their funds for weeks and having direct debits rejected, jeopardising their credit scores. 

BaFin's Criticism of Deutsche Bank

The watchdog said Deutsche Bank "failed to put in place appropriate organisational arrangements to deal promptly with the increased volume of customer complaints arising from the migration of customer data."

"Furthermore, the company failed to execute orders for the transfer of securities accounts without delay," it added.

Deutsche Bank's Response

Deutsche Bank said it had resolved all the issues and had "continuously improved our processes since then".

"Deutsche Bank accepts BaFin's decision," it said.

Impact on Deutsche Bank's Reputation

The issue was a setback for Deutsche Bank's effort to restore credibility after raids by authorities, fines for lapses in money laundering controls and other penalties. 

Deutsche Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said at the time that Deutsche had made mistakes on Postbank and that it had devoted hundreds of additional workers to tackle the issues.

"We have not lived up to our responsibility," Sewing said at the time.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.9027 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Christian Schmolinger, Linda Pasquini and John Mair)

Key Takeaways

  • BaFin’s €8 million fine reflects serious operational and organisational shortcomings in handling customer complaints and securities transfers following the Postbank IT migration in July 2023. (sec.gov)
  • A BaFin-appointed supervisor (Sonderbeauftragter) oversaw remediation efforts; the supervisor’s mandate ended in October 2025 after the bank largely resolved backlog and service issues. (handelsblatt.com)
  • Deutsche Bank completed the Postbank IT integration under its ‘Unity’ platform migrating 12 million clients, deployed technological and staffing remedies, and claims full resolution and continuous process improvements. (annualreport.deutsche-bank.com)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Deutsche Bank fined by BaFin?
Deutsche Bank was fined €8 million by BaFin for failures in properly managing the migration of Postbank customer data to a new IT platform.
What problems did Postbank customers face during the migration?
Customers reported being unable to access funds and having direct debits rejected, which jeopardised their credit scores.
How did Deutsche Bank respond to BaFin's fine?
Deutsche Bank accepted BaFin's decision and stated that it resolved all related issues, continuously improving its processes.
What action did BaFin take besides imposing a fine?
BaFin appointed a supervisor at Deutsche Bank to oversee the resolution of the migration issues and customer complaints.
Did Deutsche Bank acknowledge any mistakes in the Postbank migration?
Yes, CEO Christian Sewing admitted that the bank made mistakes and added hundreds of workers to address the problems.

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