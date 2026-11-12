GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Exclusive-Chinese AI firms rush to secure Nvidia chip capacity as spy scandal stirs fear of US curbs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Exclusive-Chinese AI firms rush to secure Nvidia chip capacity as spy scandal stirs fear of US curbs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Chinese AI Firms Race to Secure Nvidia Chip Access After US Spy Scandal

Chinese AI Companies Seek Overseas Nvidia Chip Access Amid US Restrictions

Concerns Over US Export Controls and Remote Access

BEIJING, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chinese artificial intelligence companies are trying to rent Nvidia-powered computing capacity at data centres outside China, concerned that a scandal involving the US chipmaker's chief executive Jensen Huang could spur Washington to tighten restrictions on their remote use of advanced processors, three people familiar with the matter said.

The moves underline concern among Chinese technology companies over the potential closing of a gap in US export controls. Seeking to protect US dominance of the critical sector, Washington restricts exports to China of Nvidia's most advanced artificial intelligence chips, but Chinese companies can access such processors remotely by renting computing power at data centres overseas.

Major Cloud Providers and Smaller AI Labs Respond

A major Chinese cloud provider has discussed internally whether to lock in overseas Nvidia chip capacity, while some companies have contacted data-centre operators about reserving it, the people said. The people declined to be identified, or to identify the cloud provider because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Smaller AI labs are considering similar steps, including approaching major providers of rented computing power in Southeast Asia, two of the people said.

Potential Impact of the Remote Access Security Act (RASA)

The companies fear the controversy surrounding Huang could add political momentum to the Remote Access Security Act, or RASA, a US bill that would give the Commerce Department authority to regulate remote, cloud-based access to restricted technology, the people said. The House of Representatives passed the bill in January by a 369-22 vote, and it awaits Senate action.

Advanced Nvidia processors are used to train and run the large AI models behind chatbots and other generative AI products. Restricting overseas cloud access would make it harder for Chinese developers to obtain high-end computing power without importing the chips directly.

Jensen Huang Scandal and Alleged Chinese Intelligence Ties

Details of the Scandal

Huang said on Sunday that he had been unfaithful to his wife. The New York Times reported that the woman involved was Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed, and that US authorities had concluded she was a Chinese intelligence asset. 

Reuters could not independently verify that allegation, which China has denied.

Alice Huang's Business Connections

Alice Huang had business dealings and investment ties with several leading Chinese technology companies, including Tencent and Alibaba, according to two people familiar with the matter. Tencent and Alibaba did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Singapore business filings show that Alibaba subsidiary Apex Enterprise Solutions provided financing to Speedmatrix, a Malaysian company linked to Megaspeed, according to records reviewed by Reuters.

Megaspeed's Role in Nvidia Chip Access

Megaspeed has faced scrutiny over suspicions that it helped Chinese customers gain access to advanced Nvidia chips subject to US export controls. The company has denied illegally diverting chips to China.

Nvidia, Megaspeed and the US Commerce Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Grey-Market Buying and US Enforcement Actions

Increased Demand in the Grey Market

GREY-MARKET BUYING

The prospect of tougher enforcement has also fuelled demand for restricted Nvidia AI chips in China's grey market, prompting traders and intermediaries to start stockpiling these processors, two of the people said.

They said buyers fear the controversy could prompt a broader US crackdown on smuggling of advanced chips and AI servers into China.

Recent High-Profile Cases

Chinese University Procurement

A Chinese university with deep ties to the People's Liberation Army bought Nvidia's powerful H200 AI chips last month despite being on a US export blacklist, procurement records show, highlighting gaps in Washington's efforts to curb China's access to advanced technology.

Super Micro Computer Case

US prosecutors in March charged Super Micro Computer co-founder Yih-Shyan "Wally" Liaw and two others with conspiring to divert servers containing Nvidia chips to China through a Southeast Asia-based company. 

Prosecutors said the company bought about $2.5 billion of servers from Super Micro between 2024 and 2025, and that a substantial portion was diverted to China. The defendants have not been convicted. 

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Editing by Eduardo Baptista and Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • Chinese AI firms are securing overseas Nvidia GPU cloud capacity due to concern that US lawmakers may pass the Remote Access Security Act (RASA), expanding export control to remote use of advanced chips. (mofo.com)
  • The scandal involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with Alice Huang — accused by US intelligence of being a Chinese spy — has intensified fears and may trigger tighter scrutiny of Southeast Asian data centers. (apnews.com)
  • Reports indicate that the relationship facilitated approximately $7.5 billion in Nvidia chip shipments into China, highlighting vulnerabilities in existing export-control enforcement. (aol.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Chinese AI firms seeking Nvidia chip capacity abroad?
They are concerned tighter US export controls may limit their remote use of advanced Nvidia AI processors, prompting them to rent capacity in overseas data centers.
What is the Remote Access Security Act (RASA)?
RASA is a US bill granting the Commerce Department authority to regulate remote, cloud-based access to restricted technology, which may impact Chinese firms' access to Nvidia chips.
How has the spy scandal affected the chip market in China?
The scandal has sparked fears of stricter US enforcement, driving Chinese AI companies and traders to stockpile restricted Nvidia chips on the grey market.
Which Chinese companies are linked to the Nvidia chip controversy?
Major cloud providers, as well as companies like Tencent and Alibaba, have been mentioned as having business ties related to the issue.
How do US export controls currently impact Chinese AI development?
Current restrictions bar direct sales of advanced Nvidia AI chips to China, but Chinese companies can remotely access them by renting computing power abroad.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Germany's Merck raises 2026 guidance for third time

Germany's Merck raises 2026 guidance for third time

Image for EU set to delay 10% tariff on electric cars from UK, FT reports

EU set to delay 10% tariff on electric cars from UK, FT reports

Image for Allianz Q3 net profit drops 2% but better than expected

Allianz Q3 net profit drops 2% but better than expected

Image for Adecco says permanent recruitment returns to growth in third quarter

Adecco says permanent recruitment returns to growth in third quarter

Image for Switzerland's Sonova raises full-year forecasts on market-share gains, product launches

Switzerland's Sonova raises full-year forecasts on market-share gains, product launches

Image for Public funds ploughing cash into AI will 'own' megatrends shaping economy

Public funds ploughing cash into AI will 'own' megatrends shaping economy

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Zurich Insurance reports 7% rise in P&C premiums, beats solvency expectations
Zurich Insurance reports 7% rise in P&C premiums, beats solvency expectations
Image for Telefonica slightly lifts 2026 core profit, cash flow targets
Telefonica slightly lifts 2026 core profit, cash flow targets
Image for Analysis-Investors worry the AI trade needs Nvidia's Huang and its largesse
Analysis-Investors worry the AI trade needs Nvidia's Huang and its largesse
Image for Siemens raises mid-term guidance after seeing booming demand in fourth quarter
Siemens raises mid-term guidance after seeing booming demand in fourth quarter
Image for European business sentiment picks up,  inflation worries grow, survey finds
European business sentiment picks up,  inflation worries grow, survey finds
Image for German regulator fines Deutsche Bank €8 million over Postbank customer migration issues
German regulator fines Deutsche Bank €8 million over Postbank customer migration issues
Image for Morning Bid: Jensen hangs on as Nvidia tumbles
Morning Bid: Jensen hangs on as Nvidia tumbles
Image for France signals support for Spain’s ECB presidential candidate de Cos, FT reports
France signals support for Spain’s ECB presidential candidate de Cos, FT reports
Image for Analysis-From SpaceX to Anthropic, markets have a new playbook for mega-share debuts
Analysis-From SpaceX to Anthropic, markets have a new playbook for mega-share debuts
Image for Who would be next CEO at Nvidia? Top engineer and CFO favored as candidates
Who would be next CEO at Nvidia? Top engineer and CFO favored as candidates
Image for Trump's ties to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in the spotlight
Trump's ties to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in the spotlight
Image for Asian stocks tumble, Nvidia stings as board to decide CEO's fate
Asian stocks tumble, Nvidia stings as board to decide CEO's fate
View All Finance Posts