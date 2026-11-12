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Morning Bid: Jensen hangs on as Nvidia tumbles - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: Jensen hangs on as Nvidia tumbles

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Nvidia Faces CEO Crisis as Scandals Impact Global Financial Markets

Overview of Nvidia's Leadership Crisis and Market Impact

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Gregor Stuart Hunter

Jensen Huang's Position in Jeopardy

Jensen Huang is fighting for his job as the crisis deepens at Nvidia.

Nvidia's board met late on Wednesday to decide the fate of the embattled founder and CEO, who's now embroiled in two separate scandals, a source told Reuters. The New York Times reported late on Wednesday that Huang had had an affair with another company executive who reported to him. Earlier, the board said it would investigate his relationship with a businesswoman alleged to be a Chinese spy.

Market Reaction to Nvidia's Scandals

The AI giant's shares crashed in after-hours trading, down more than 8% at one point amid a wave of broker downgrades, weighing on US equity futures in the Asian session.

Succession Uncertainty

Nvidia has no clear succession plan, so it's anyone's guess who could replace Jensen Huang. Ian Buck, an architect of the CUDA software system, and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress are among the possible contenders to become interim CEO.

Political and Regulatory Scrutiny

Congress is also asking questions, with Democratic senators urging the Trump administration to preserve all documents linked to Nvidia's chip exports to China.

Broader Industry and Market Movements

Semiconductor Sector Volatility

Also unclear is the future of Nvidia's financing arrangements with many other companies in its industry. Semiconductor stocks had been enjoying a broad rally after CoreWeave's earnings eased fears around the health of the AI sector, which had earlier lifted some of Nvidia's competitors.

Global Stock Market Performance

On Thursday, stocks gave back some of those gains. S&P 500 e-mini futures slumped 0.4%, with Nasdaq e-mini futures off 1%, with the Asian tech supply chain initially holding up better before giving up gains later in the trading session.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fluctuated between gains and losses and was down 1.1%, as Taiwanese shares fell 2.8%. Japan's Nikkei 225 was off 0.8%.

Currency and Futures Movements

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.1% at 103.08, its highest level since April last year, as traders ramped up bets on higher interest rates over the next few months.

In early European trade, pan-region futures climbed 0.4%, while German DAX futures and FTSE futures were 0.7% higher.

Key Developments to Watch

Upcoming Earnings Reports

US Earnings

Applied Materials, Cisco Systems

European Earnings

Allianz, Siemens, Burberry Group

Economic Events

United Kingdom

GDP estimate for Q3, industrial output, goods trade balance for September, LSEG/IPSOS primary consumer sentiment for November

Germany

Current account balance for September, LSEG/IPSOS primary consumer sentiment for November

France

LSEG/IPSOS primary consumer sentiment for November

Debt Auctions

United Kingdom

UK: 6-year government debt

(Reporting by Gregor Stuart Hunter; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • Nvidia’s stock fell over 8% in after‑hours trading after reports of two extramarital affairs involving CEO Jensen Huang—one with a suspected Chinese spy and another with a reporting executive—triggered a board meeting to consider his fate (apnews.com).
  • The scandal has escalated into a national‑security and governance crisis: an FBI probe, congressional pressure to preserve export documents, and a proposed class‑action lawsuit allege failures to disclose material risks (investing.com).
  • Markets are reacting sharply: U.S. futures and Asia‑Pacific equities are under pressure, while European futures show modest gains. A strong U.S. dollar underscores rising rate‑hike bets (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Nvidia shares tumble in after-hours trading?
Nvidia shares dropped over 8% due to scandals involving CEO Jensen Huang and broker downgrades, impacting investor confidence.
What allegations are facing Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang?
Jensen Huang faces scandals including a reported affair with an executive and an alleged relationship with a businesswoman accused of being a Chinese spy.
Who might replace Jensen Huang if he steps down as Nvidia CEO?
Potential interim CEO candidates include CUDA architect Ian Buck and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress.
How did the Nvidia crisis affect global markets?
The scandal led to declines in US equity futures, semiconductor stocks, and contributed to volatility in Asian and European markets.
What economic events are influencing European markets today?
Key events include UK Q3 GDP estimates, industrial output data, consumer sentiment surveys, and a UK government debt auction.

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