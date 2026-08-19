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Britain's energy price cap to hit three-year high in October, Cornwall Insight says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain's energy price cap to hit three-year high in October, Cornwall Insight says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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Britain's Energy Price Cap to Hit Three-Year High in October, Cornwall Insight Reports

Energy Price Cap Forecast and Contributing Factors

By Susanna Twidale

Forecasted Increase and Government Measures

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Britain's domestic energy price cap is forecast to rise about 4% in October to a three-year high, analysts at Cornwall Insight said on Wednesday, with higher wholesale costs due to the Iran war expected to wipe out the government's tax cut on electricity bills.

  • The forecast comes after data on Wednesday showed a previous increase in energy bills pushed British inflation ​to a four-month high in July.
  • New British Prime Minister Andy Burnham ​said a 5% tax on electricity bills would be removed from October 1 as part of efforts to ease ​cost-of-living pressures, but this does not apply to gas costs which are also included in the price cap.

Wholesale Price Drivers

  • "This increase is being driven by ongoing uncertainty over the U.S.-Iran conflict, with wholesale prices for the coming winter having risen to their highest level in almost four years," Cornwall Insight said.
  • Disruptions to shipping in the Middle East and liquefied natural gas exports from Qatar, one of the world's largest gas exporters, combined with increased demand for power across Europe due to heatwaves, have led to a surge in international gas prices.
Impact on Ofgem Price Cap
  • Cornwall Insight forecasts energy regulator Ofgem's price cap will rise in October to £1,729 ($2,344) a year for typical use, up £66 from £1,663 in July.
  • Wholesale energy prices are the largest single factor contributing to British energy regulator Ofgem's domestic price cap, which is set on a quarterly basis using a formula that also reflects suppliers' network costs and environmental and social levies.
  • Ofgem is expected to publish the next price cap level by August 26.
Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7376 pounds)

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Price cap expected to climb to ~£1,899–£1,906 for October–December 2026, marking a ~2% increase on current £1,862 cap (energymadeeasy.co.uk)
  • Wholesale price pressures—caused by US–Iran conflict, LNG export disruptions, heat-driven demand—are eroding the relief from the electricity VAT cut (cornwall-insight.com)
  • Ofgem will publish the confirmed price cap by 26 August 2026; forecasts vary slightly by source, reflecting ongoing geopolitical volatility (ofgem.gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the UK's energy price cap expected to rise in October?
The cap is forecast to increase due to higher wholesale costs driven by the Iran conflict, shipping disruptions, and rising demand across Europe.
How much will the new energy price cap be from October?
Cornwall Insight forecasts the cap will rise to £1,729 a year for typical use, up £66 from July's level.
Will the removal of the 5% electricity tax offset the price cap increase?
No, higher wholesale costs are expected to wipe out the benefit of the tax cut on electricity bills.
What factors contribute to Ofgem's energy price cap calculation?
The cap is based on wholesale prices, suppliers' network costs, and environmental and social levies.
When will Ofgem announce the next energy price cap?
Ofgem is expected to publish the next price cap level by August 26.

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