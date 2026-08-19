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European corporate outlook keeps improving as recovery goes beyond energy profits - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European corporate outlook keeps improving as recovery goes beyond energy profits

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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European Corporate Outlook Strengthens as Recovery Goes Beyond Energy Profits

Corporate Earnings and Sector Performance in Europe

Aug 19 (Reuters) - A broadening corporate recovery beyond surging energy profits pushed Europe's blue-chip earnings forecasts higher for a ninth straight week, as most reporting companies exceeded analyst expectations in a historically strong season.

STOXX 600 Index Earnings Growth

Companies in the STOXX 600 index are now expected to report aggregate earnings growth of 24.1%, up from last week's 23.4% estimate, LSEG I/B/E/S data showed on Wednesday, with 59.9% of the 282 firms that have already reported topping the estimates.

Energy Sector Leads the Index

While energy companies are still forecast to lead the index with a 138.6% profit jump, as the Iran war continues to disrupt the international crude market, corporate recovery has expanded into cyclical sectors like basic materials and industrials.

Growth in Basic Materials and Industrials

Those two segments have become the market's secondary growth engines, with industrial earnings expected to climb 18.1% following forecast-beating results from manufacturers such as FLSmidth and Geberit.

Excluding Energy: Broader Profit and Revenue Trends

Excluding energy, STOXX 600 profits are expected to grow 13.1%. Overall revenue expectations remain more modest, with sales projected to increase 11.2% year-on-year, dipping from last week's 11.4% estimate.

Risks and Market Sentiment

Despite the earnings recovery, geopolitical uncertainty continues to weigh on the STOXX 600 index, which slipped to a two-week low on Tuesday amid rising bond yields and inflation fears.

Geopolitical Uncertainty and Energy Supply

"Markets are focused on whether Europe can replenish its gas storage at reasonable prices ahead of winter, with current inventory levels and costs remaining a key source of uncertainty," KBRA macro strategist Gordon Kerr said.

(Reporting by Rafal Nowak in GdanskAdditional reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi and Utkarsh Hathi in BengaluruEditing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • STOXX 600 earnings growth forecast climbed to 24.1%, marking nine straight weeks of upward revisions; energy leads at +138.6 %, with cyclicals like basic materials and industrials now strong contributors.
  • Ex–energy earnings are expected to grow 13.1%, showing broadening of the recovery beyond energy heavyweights.
  • Europe’s gas storage is unusually low (around 50–55 %) heading into winter, increasing price risk amid supply uncertainties despite robust infrastructure and strong injection needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is driving the improved European corporate outlook?
A broadening recovery beyond energy profits, with growth in cyclical sectors like basic materials and industrials, is driving the improved outlook.
Which sectors are contributing most to STOXX 600 earnings growth?
Energy companies lead with a 138.6% profit jump, while basic materials and industrial sectors have become key secondary growth engines.
How much earnings growth is expected for companies in the STOXX 600?
Aggregate earnings growth of 24.1% is expected, with 59.9% of reporting companies exceeding analyst expectations.
What uncertainties are affecting European markets despite the earnings recovery?
Geopolitical uncertainty, rising bond yields, and inflation fears continue to weigh on the STOXX 600 index.
What is the outlook for sales revenue compared to earnings?
Revenue growth is projected at 11.2% year-on-year, which is more modest compared to the stronger earnings growth.

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