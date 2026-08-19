Bond Yields, Fed Minutes, and Robotics Shape Global Markets Today

Key Market Movements and Economic Drivers

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook

Bond Yields and Inflation Concerns

Long bond yields steadied near multi-decade highs and China's humanoid robotics giant Unitree leapt out of the blocks on debut on Wednesday, trading six times above its offer price.

The summer's long bond selloff has traders debating what's really behind it: brighter prospects for growth, or rising alarm over stubborn inflation and the strain of runaway government spending.

U.S. Debt and Federal Reserve Actions

Later on Wednesday the U.S. adds to its almost $40 trillion debt pile with a $16 billion 20-year note auction and the Federal Reserve releases its minutes from last month's meeting.

Both are under the spotlight as investors question the Fed's ability to keep long-term inflation under control and demand higher compensation for lending to the U.S. government.

Global Contrasts: China and Technology Demand

The contrast with China is stark. As 10-year sovereign futures touched a record high on Tuesday, investor demand for hyperscaler debt showed little sign of cooling, with Alphabet's bond sale down under the latest deal to draw strong interest.

Unitree Robotics and the World Robot Conference

Unitree, meanwhile, is tapping hearty demand for technology exposures with its listing 8,000 times oversubscribed by retail investors. Simultaneously more than 300 companies are expected at the World Robot Conference in Beijing and are vying to show that robots are not just crowd-pleasing feats of strength and agility, but businesses capable of delivering returns in the real world.

Upcoming Economic Data and Earnings

Final inflation figures are due in Europe and Britain, and in the latter case the numbers are seen rising to 2.9% from 2.6%, while earnings at Target, TJX and Lowe's will be in focus in the U.S. following soft retail sales figures last week.

Key Developments to Watch

Economics: Eurozone and British inflation

Earnings: Target, TJX, Lowe's

Policy: Fed minutes, Lagarde speaks

U.S. 20-year debt auction

Summary and Editorial Note

(By Tom Westbrook; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)