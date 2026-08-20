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AI productivity gains may not curb inflation, IMF's Tenreyro warns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AI productivity gains may not curb inflation, IMF's Tenreyro warns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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Finance AI Economics IMF Inflation

IMF's Tenreyro: AI Productivity Gains Unlikely to Curb Inflation Pressures

Analysis of AI, Productivity, and Inflation Dynamics

By David Milliken

AI and Productivity: Expectations vs. Reality

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Even if artificial intelligence boosts productivity, it may not lower inflation, the International Monetary Fund's new chief economist Silvana Tenreyro warned in research published by Bank of England staff on Thursday.

Conventional Wisdom on Productivity and Prices

At first glance, higher economic productivity — producing more output for the same amount of inputs — looks as if it should lead to lower prices.

Federal Reserve Perspective

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh has said he hopes that the rollout of artificial intelligence will allow the U.S. economy to grow faster without causing higher inflation.

Research Findings: Ambiguity in Inflation Impact

But Tenreyro, in an article co-written with BoE economist Jenny Chan and doctoral researcher Ludovica Ambrosino, said the inflation impact of highly anticipated productivity gains was ambiguous.

Investment and Spending Ahead of Productivity Gains

"Business investment and household spending (can) both move ahead of realised productivity gains, as many argue is happening now with investment in AI infrastructure," the researchers said.

Supply Crunches and Inflationary Pressures

If investment demand — or spending in anticipation of future gains from AI — comes before the economy has actually seen the promised improvement in productivity, that can lead to supply crunches, pushing up inflation and requiring higher interest rates, the analysis said.

Recent Examples: Technology Sector Price Surges

Prices of computer memory and graphics chips have surged over the past year due to demand from data centres, pushing up the prices of phones, laptops and other consumer electronics.

Exported Goods vs. Domestic Services

The research also said the inflation impact of productivity gains in general depended on whether they were felt more for exported goods or domestically produced services.

Productivity gains in services were more likely to lower domestic inflation, while those in exports tended to push up domestic wages and boost demand for supply-constrained services, raising inflation.

Publication Context and Author Background

The research was published on the BoE's Bank Underground blog, a forum for BoE staff to share views which do not necessarily reflect the central bank's official view.

Tenreyro, a member of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee from 2017 to 2023, contributed to the article in her role as a professor at the London School of Economics.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Productivity gains from AI don’t guarantee lower inflation if investment demand precedes realized efficiency improvements, potentially fueling supply squeezes and price hikes – a view echoed by IMF Tenreyro and Bank of England researchers.
  • Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh acknowledges that AI-driven investment may raise prices in the near term but distinguishes this from persistent inflation, emphasizing the Fed’s role in assessing whether price increases become inflationary.
  • Surging prices of memory chips and electronic components—driven by AI data‑centre demand—are already contributing to inflation pressures, with producer prices for such inputs up sharply in June 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can artificial intelligence-driven productivity gains lower inflation?
According to the IMF's Silvana Tenreyro, AI productivity gains may not necessarily lower inflation due to ambiguous economic impacts.
Why might anticipated AI productivity gains increase inflation?
Spending and investment in AI may outpace actual productivity improvements, causing supply crunches and driving up prices.
How do AI infrastructure and chip prices affect inflation?
Rising demand for AI infrastructure has increased memory and graphics chip prices, pushing up costs for electronics and impacting inflation.
What determines if productivity gains lower domestic inflation?
Productivity gains in services are more likely to reduce domestic inflation, while export-focused gains can raise wages and boost service demand, increasing inflation.
Who contributed to the Bank of England research on AI and inflation?
The research was co-written by Silvana Tenreyro, Jenny Chan, and Ludovica Ambrosino, with Tenreyro contributing as an LSE professor.

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