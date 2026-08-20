Latvia Identifies Drone Shot Down as Ukrainian Amid Airspace Security Risks

Latvia's Airspace Incident and Regional Security Concerns

Drone Shot Down in Latvian Airspace

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Latvia's armed forces said on Thursday that a drone that was shot down in its airspace on August 14 was of Ukrainian origin, the latest in a series of such incidents as Ukraine's war with Russia spills over to neighbouring countries.

NATO Response to Airspace Breach

An Italian fighter jet stationed in the Baltics shot down the drone that entered the airspace of NATO and EU member Latvia during Ukrainian attacks on Russian ports, the military alliance has said.

Incidents of Drones Straying into the Baltic Region

Ukrainian military drones targeting Russia have strayed into the Baltic region's airspace several times this year, raising alarm.

Origin and Interference Suspicions

Latvia's armed forces said on Thursday that the drone had entered the Baltic country from Belarus, most likely as a result of Russian electronic warfare interference.

Limited Details Provided by Authorities

They declined to give any further detail on the drone.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Janis Laizans, writing by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)