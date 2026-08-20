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Latvia says drone in its airspace on August 14 was Ukrainian - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Latvia says drone in its airspace on August 14 was Ukrainian

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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Latvia Identifies Drone Shot Down as Ukrainian Amid Airspace Security Risks

Latvia's Airspace Incident and Regional Security Concerns

Drone Shot Down in Latvian Airspace

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Latvia's armed forces said on Thursday that a drone that was shot down in its airspace on August 14 was of Ukrainian origin, the latest in a series of such incidents as Ukraine's war with Russia spills over to neighbouring countries.

NATO Response to Airspace Breach

An Italian fighter jet stationed in the Baltics shot down the drone that entered the airspace of NATO and EU member Latvia during Ukrainian attacks on Russian ports, the military alliance has said.

Incidents of Drones Straying into the Baltic Region

Ukrainian military drones targeting Russia have strayed into the Baltic region's airspace several times this year, raising alarm.

Origin and Interference Suspicions

Latvia's armed forces said on Thursday that the drone had entered the Baltic country from Belarus, most likely as a result of Russian electronic warfare interference.

Limited Details Provided by Authorities

They declined to give any further detail on the drone.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Janis Laizans, writing by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • The drone entered Latvia from Belarus and was shot down over Balvi Municipality during NATO airspace violations amid Ukrainian raids on Russian ports (mod.gov.lv).
  • Latvian authorities attribute the incursion to Russian electronic warfare disrupting the drone’s navigation, causing it to stray from its intended route (pravda.com.ua).
  • This incident is part of a broader pattern in 2026 of Ukrainian or suspected Ukrainian drones entering Baltic and Finnish airspace, prompting heightened regional security and political fallout including Latvia’s government collapse earlier this year (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Latvia's airspace on August 14?
A Ukrainian-origin drone was shot down by an Italian fighter jet after entering Latvia's airspace.
Why did the drone enter Latvian airspace?
Latvia's armed forces believe it entered from Belarus, likely due to Russian electronic warfare interference.
Who shot down the drone in Latvia?
An Italian fighter jet stationed in the Baltics, as part of NATO, shot down the drone.
Has this type of incident occurred before in the Baltic region?
Yes, Ukrainian military drones targeting Russia have strayed into Baltic airspace multiple times this year.

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