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World faces €30 trillion financing gap, Santander report warns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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World faces €30 trillion financing gap, Santander report warns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Santander Report: €30 Trillion Global Financing Gap Threatens Economic Growth

Global Financing Gap and Its Economic Implications

By Jesús Aguado

Magnitude and Causes of the Financing Gap

MADRID, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander said on Tuesday that the world faces a financing gap of around €30 trillion ($33.6 trillion) over the next five years, mainly in investment needs linked to the energy transition but also to AI and defence.

It said in a report that preliminary estimates for the period between 2026 and 2030 suggested the world needed to invest around €50 trillion in total and, given the financing sources and expected growth rate, the resulting financing gap would reach around €30 trillion.

Demographic and Social Pressures

It also said that population ageing pushes up healthcare expenditure and increases pressure on pensions and budgets.

Climate Financing Breakdown

Combining mitigation and adaptation for climate financing, including required grids, renewables, storage and electrification, Santander estimated that climate accounted for between €22 trillion and €26 trillion of the financing gap for 2026-2030.

Addressing the Financing Gap

Role of Public-Private Collaboration

Financing these transitions would require public-private collaboration, Santander said, adding that banks would have to structure projects, mobilise deposits and support companies.

International Focus on Climate Finance

The annual UN climate summit, which begins in Turkey's Antalya on November 9, is expected to address issues like climate finance for the developing world.

Perspectives from Industry Leaders

Calls for Policy Reform in Europe

During the bank's international banking conference held in Madrid, Ana Botin, Santander's executive chair, called on Europe to create conditions for banks to finance investment to revive economic growth.

Quote from Ana Botin

"Europe needs a banking system built for growth, not just stability," she said.

Risks Highlighted by the IMF

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said at the same event that one of the risks to global growth was the high level of debt in many economies. 

Quote from Kristalina Georgieva

"The cost of debt service with inflation pushing rates is becoming suffocating for governments and is bad for business and households," Georgieva said.

Mobilizing European Savings

Botin also said that European policymakers needed to channel the region's large savings pool into the local economy. 

European households hold around €32 trillion in net financial wealth and save roughly €600 billion a year, about half of which is invested abroad, mainly in the United States, she said.

Quote on Retaining Savings in Europe

"We should keep a bit more of that within Europe," Botin said.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8937 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo and Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Global financing needs from 2026‑2030 total ~€50 trillion, leaving a €30 trillion gap despite current growth in sources (santander.com)
  • Climate‑related investment (mitigation & adaptation) accounts for €22–26 trillion of the gap (santander.com)
  • Addressing the gap will demand public‑private collaboration, with banks key in structuring financing, mobilising deposits and supporting projects (santander.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the global financing gap projected by Santander?
Santander estimates a global financing gap of around €30 trillion between 2026 and 2030, mainly due to investment needs in energy transition, AI, and defence.
What areas contribute most to the financing gap?
The financing gap is primarily driven by climate-related investments, including grids, renewables, storage, electrification, as well as healthcare and pensions.
How does Santander suggest addressing the financing gap?
Santander calls for public-private collaboration, with banks structuring projects, mobilizing deposits, and supporting companies to close the financing gap.
How much wealth do European households hold?
European households hold about €32 trillion in net financial wealth and save roughly €600 billion each year.
What are the risks associated with high global debt levels?
High debt levels combined with rising interest rates are making debt servicing costly for governments, businesses, and households, posing risks to economic growth.

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