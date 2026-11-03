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Ferrari says Luce EV sold out for 2027, expects demand to grow further - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ferrari says Luce EV sold out for 2027, expects demand to grow further

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Finance Automotive Electric Vehicles Luxury Cars Markets

Ferrari Luce EV Fully Allocated for 2027, Company Predicts Rising Demand

Ferrari's Luce EV: Allocation, Demand, and Future Plans

Current Allocation and Demand for Luce EV

MILAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Orders for Ferrari's Luce EV already cover all the units the luxury sportscar maker was planning to sell next year, CEO Benedetto Vigna said on Tuesday.

Presenting third quarter results, Vigna said Ferrari was "very satisfied" with the company's first fully electric model, with first deliveries due at the end of this year.

"Everything we plan to sell next year is already fully allocated," Vigna told media, adding that client test drives, scheduled for next year, would help further boost demand.

Sales Targets and Market Reception

Vigna declined to provide specific figures about 2027 sales targets for the Luce, a model that drew fierce criticism at its launch in May for its unconventional design.

Manufacturing and Technology Insights

"We have no critical issues, neither on manufacturing nor on demand side," Vigna said. "Obviously the car is more complex because it has many new parts and many new technologies".

Future Electric Vehicle Models

Asked about further EV models, Vigna said the company was working on them to achieve its target of having 20% of its range made up of fully electric vehicles by 2030.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Orders for the Luce EV have already filled Ferrari’s entire planned production for 2027, indicating robust demand despite criticism of its unconventional design.
  • Deliveries of the Luce begin late 2026, and client test drives scheduled in 2027 are expected to further stimulate interest.
  • Ferrari reaffirms its 2030 strategic plan: average four new launches per year, with a lineup including ~40% ICE, ~40% hybrid and ~20% fully electric vehicles.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Ferrari Luce EV sold out for 2027?
Yes, all units of the Ferrari Luce EV planned for 2027 are already fully allocated.
When will deliveries of the Ferrari Luce EV begin?
First deliveries of the Ferrari Luce EV are due at the end of this year.
What percentage of Ferrari's range will be fully electric by 2030?
Ferrari aims for 20% of its range to be fully electric by 2030.
How does Ferrari view demand and production for the Luce EV?
Ferrari reports no critical issues in demand or manufacturing for the Luce EV and expects demand to grow.
Are there other electric models planned by Ferrari?
Yes, Ferrari is working on further EV models to achieve its 2030 electric vehicle target.

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