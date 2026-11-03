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Binance says hackers used fake job interview to compromise computer before $6.3 billion attack - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Binance says hackers used fake job interview to compromise computer before $6.3 billion attack

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Binance Hit by $6.3 Billion Hack Using Fake Job Interview, AI Exploited

Massive Binance Hack: Details and Aftermath

By Hannah Lang

How the Hack Occurred

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Binance said hackers used a bogus job interview to compromise a computer and use an internal artificial intelligence tool to gain control over the company's wallets and drain $6.3 billion, in what could be the largest-ever financial heist.

Attack Vector: Fake Job Interview

Social Engineering Tactics

Hackers leveraged a fraudulent job interview as a social engineering tactic to gain initial access to Binance's systems.

Exploitation of Internal AI Tool

AI Vulnerabilities in Financial Security

The attackers exploited vulnerabilities in Binance's internal AI tool, allowing them to escalate privileges and access company wallets.

Binance's Response and Future Plans

Binance on Tuesday said that as a result of the hack, it is increasing investment in AI-enabled detection and is working on establishing a security research fund and targeted initiatives with leading AI companies.

Strengthening AI-Enabled Detection

Collaborations with AI Companies

Binance is partnering with leading AI companies to enhance security and prevent future incidents.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Key Takeaways

  • Hackers used a fake job interview (linked to North Korea’s TraderTraitor group) to compromise a DevOps engineer’s laptop and gain internal access (bleepingcomputer.com)
  • Attackers exploited internal AI‑enabled services and internal signing systems to steal approximately $6.3 billion—the largest crypto heist ever (theatlantic.com)
  • In response, Binance is increasing investment in AI‑driven detection, creating a security research fund, and collaborating with top AI firms to bolster defenses (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did hackers compromise Binance?
Hackers used a fake job interview to compromise a computer and access an internal AI tool, enabling them to control Binance's wallets.
How much money was stolen in the Binance attack?
The hackers managed to drain $6.3 billion from Binance in what may be the largest-ever financial heist.
What steps is Binance taking after the hack?
Binance is increasing investment in AI-enabled detection, establishing a security research fund, and collaborating with leading AI companies.
Which internal tool did the hackers exploit during the Binance attack?
The hackers exploited Binance's internal artificial intelligence tool during the attack.

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