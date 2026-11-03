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Finance

EU, France launch scheme linking French firms with Ukrainian defence startups

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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EU and France Unveil €150M Scheme to Boost French-Ukrainian Defence Startups

European Commission and Bpifrance Launch Defence Partnership Programme

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The European Commission and France's state-backed investment bank Bpifrance announced a programme on Tuesday aimed at pairing French companies with Ukrainian defence startups, as European manufacturers seek closer ties with technology firms shaped by more than four years of full-scale war.

Rapid Growth of Ukraine's Defence Industry

Ukraine's defence industry has expanded rapidly since Russia's 2022 invasion, with companies developing and adapting technologies at a pace that has drawn growing interest from European governments and defence manufacturers. The companies have also signed multiple cooperation agreements and joint ventures with Western peers.

Key Features of the Initiative

  • Backed by €150 million ($168 million) in EU guarantees and €13 million in annual grants, the initiative aims to create 30 partnerships between French and Ukrainian companies over the next three years
  • The scheme targets sectors including drones, communications, navigation systems, space technologies and critical components
  • The programme could support more than €480 million of financing, the organisers said
  • Bpifrance will provide financing and support for joint projects under the programme, which is funded through the EU's Ukraine Investment Framework
Financial Details and Funding Structure

($1 = 0.8937 euros)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Maria Rugamer in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • The initiative is supported by €150 million in EU guarantee capacity and €13 million in annual grants, aiming to create 30 Franco‑Ukrainian defence partnerships in three years, covering sectors like drones, communications, navigation, space and critical components (Reuters Nov 3)
  • Implemented under the EU’s Ukraine Investment Framework—which has mobilised billions for Ukraine’s recovery and industry—the programme could leverage up to €480 million in financing (Europe UIF context)
  • The pairing model builds on prior Franco‑Ukrainian innovation efforts such as the BRAVE FRANCE grant programme and BraveTech‑EU framework to integrate battlefield‑tested technologies into broader EU industrial and defence ecosystems (Brave France, BraveTechEU context)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the goal of the new EU and France programme?
The programme aims to create 30 partnerships between French and Ukrainian companies in defence-related sectors over the next three years.
Which sectors does the scheme target?
It targets sectors including drones, communications, navigation systems, space technologies, and critical components.
How much EU funding backs the initiative?
The initiative is backed by €150 million in EU guarantees and €13 million in annual grants.
Who will provide financing and support for joint projects?
Bpifrance will provide the financing and support for joint projects under the programme.
How much total financing could the programme support?
According to organisers, the scheme could support more than €480 million of financing.

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