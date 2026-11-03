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Sterling steady as traders await BoE, nervously watch midterms - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sterling steady as traders await BoE, nervously watch midterms

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Sterling Holds Steady as Markets Await BoE Decision and Watch US Midterms

Market Reactions and Key Events Impacting Sterling

Market Sentiment Ahead of US Midterms

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Sterling held steady against both the dollar and the euro on Tuesday, with traders nervous about placing large bets ahead of the US midterm elections while also calibrating positions ahead of the Bank of England's meeting on Thursday.

The midterms come at a tense time for markets, with a slump in AI-related shares causing investor unease, while traders are also watching the situation in the Gulf where a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Iran and the US remain far from a deal to end the war.

And that uncertainty kept market moves in check. 

The pound was flat against the dollar at $1.3414, and was at 83.35 pence per euro, a fraction firmer on the day, close to an 18-month high hit last week. 

Bank of England Meeting in Focus

The big domestic event of the week for British markets is the Bank of England meeting. 

Expectations for Interest Rate Changes

The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee is expected to raise interest rates for the first time August 2023. The US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank have already been raising rates in a bid to prevent high energy costs spilling over into broader inflation. 

Analyst Perspectives on Rate Hikes

"We think the balance of risks has now shifted to the point where the MPC can no longer sit on its hands," said Henry Cook, Europe economist at MUFG. 

"UK inflation, already at 3.5%, is heading materially higher, the economy has outperformed expectations, and the labour market seems to have stabilised." 

Market Pricing and Analyst Opinions

Markets are pricing three further BoE rate rises next year in addition to a move this week, though many analysts think that is overdone. Cook expects just one more hike in February. 

Mark McCormick, chief FX strategist at BMO, is sceptical even of that. 

"This looks more like a one-and-done hike than the start of a fresh cycle ... We expect the BoE to push back against that pricing rather than validate it," he said, adding he also thinks the ECB is likely to raise rates less than markets are currently pricing. 

That means BMO is cautious for the pound against the dollar but still wants to sell the euro against the pound "as French political risk and weaker euro area growth reassert themselves". 

(Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • GBP/USD held around $1.34, nearly unchanged amid subdued volatility before the midterms and BoE decision
  • UK CPI stood at 3.5% in September, pointing to persistent inflationary pressure ahead of the BoE meeting (ons.gov.uk)
  • Markets widely expect a 25 bp BoE rate rise to 4.0% on Thursday, though future tightening remains uncertain (tmgm.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Sterling steady against the dollar and euro?
Traders are cautious ahead of the US midterm elections and the upcoming Bank of England meeting, leading to limited movement in Sterling.
What is the significance of the Bank of England's upcoming meeting?
The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee is expected to raise interest rates for the first time since August 2023, which could impact Sterling.
How are global events affecting market sentiment?
Events like the US midterm elections, AI-related share slumps, and Gulf tensions are contributing to market uncertainty, limiting currency moves.
What outlook do analysts have for future BoE rate hikes?
Markets anticipate more rate hikes, but some analysts believe only one more might follow after this week’s expected move.
How does the current UK inflation rate impact the BoE's decision?
With UK inflation at 3.5% and expected to rise, the BoE is likely to begin raising interest rates to curb further inflation.

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