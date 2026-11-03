Financial Services Cybersecurity: Joseph Steinberg on Liability, Transaction Monitoring and Insurance

Financial institutions operate under a different cybersecurity standard from many other businesses because they do more than collect and store sensitive information: they manage other people's money. Banks, payment companies, and fintech platforms face overlapping obligations involving customer prot…

Financial institutions operate under a different cybersecurity standard from many other businesses because they do more than collect and store sensitive information: they manage other people's money. Banks, payment companies, and fintech platforms face overlapping obligations involving customer protection, financial regulations, transaction monitoring, and cybersecurity controls. The financial sector is particularly exposed to cyber risk, with nearly one-fifth of reported cyber incidents affecting financial firms, according to the International Monetary Fund. For financial institutions, therefore, a cybersecurity failure can raise questions not only about whether an attack occurred, but also about whether reasonable safeguards were in place to prevent, detect, and contain the resulting financial harm.

Cyber Security Fintech Regulations

Financial institutions operate within a regulatory environment that includes requirements and guidance such as the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA), PCI-DSS, Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) guidance, and US Treasury and other federal and state laws and regulations. These frameworks place significant emphasis on protecting financial information, controlling access, and identifying suspicious activity.

The legal relationship with customers also matters. If a retailer experiences a payment-card breach, questions of liability may depend on the circumstances and applicable laws. A bank, however, has responsibilities associated with safeguarding customer funds and financial accounts. That distinction can become particularly important when an unauthorized transaction occurs despite existing cybersecurity and fraud-prevention controls.

Joseph Steinberg, a cybersecurity expert witness, has worked in financial services security and witnessed how dramatically the industry has changed. He recalls a time when a major global bank had “exactly ONE person dealing with internet security.” Today, financial institutions spend tremendous sums on cybersecurity programs and have extensive security teams, automated monitoring technologies, robust authentication and authorization systems, and regulatory frameworks designed to address risks that were barely understood decades ago.

That evolution has also changed the context in which cybersecurity failures are assessed. Financial institutions now have access to sophisticated monitoring, authentication, authorization, fraud-detection, and risk-management technologies. When those capabilities exist, an important question is whether they were appropriately configured, maintained, and actually used as needed to address foreseeable threats.

Financial Services Cyber Security: When Transaction-Monitoring Controls Fall Short

A compromised email account does not necessarily explain away a fraudulent transaction. Financial institutions are expected to analyze transactions for signs of suspicious activity, using technologies that have been available for decades.

“If a user is in Colorado and someone in China logs in from a device the banking system has never seen before, creates a new payee overseas, and transfers all the money out of the user’s account, the fact that the user’s email account was breached is likely irrelevant because the bank may be expected to investigate, challenge and/or temporarily block suspicious transactions, depending on the applicable rules and circumstances,” Joseph Steinberg explains.

Consider the warning signs in this scenario: the login comes from an unfamiliar country, a new overseas payee is created, a new device is used, and a large transfer is initiated immediately afterward. Taken together, these indicators point strongly to a potentially fraudulent transaction and should prompt additional scrutiny.

Some basic examples of potential “red flags” include:

Geographic anomaly: A login from an unfamiliar country differs substantially from the customer's normal behavior.

New payee: Adding a new beneficiary immediately before a significant transfer can warrant additional verification.

Unusual amount: A transaction significantly outside the customer's established pattern can trigger additional scrutiny.

High-risk jurisdiction: Transfers involving jurisdictions associated with elevated financial-crime risks may require enhanced monitoring.

Rapid sequence: A login, beneficiary creation, and large transfer occurring within minutes, or a rapid series of transaction requests, can form recognizable compromise patterns.

The significance of these indicators is that transaction monitoring can provide a separate layer of protection even when credentials have already been compromised. The question is not simply how an attacker gained access, but whether the subsequent activity displayed enough warning signs for the institution's monitoring systems to detect and address related concerns.

The scale of business email compromise illustrates why these controls matter. FBI data identified 305,033 domestic and international BEC incidents and more than $55.4 billion in exposed losses between October 2013 and December 2023. Business email compromise frequently involves manipulating or compromising communications to facilitate unauthorized financial transfers, making transaction-level monitoring an important layer of defense.

Financial Services Cybersecurity: When Controls Are Put to the Test

Financial institutions routinely confront business email compromise, account takeover, payment fraud, insider threats involving stolen information, and ransomware attacks that affect critical operations. Managing those risks requires more than maintaining a list of security technologies. Institutions also need to demonstrate that their controls are tested, monitored, and capable of responding to realistic attack and fraud scenarios.

Authentication may include multifactor authentication and risk-based measures for higher-risk activity; the fact that a particular form of authentication is sufficient so as to allow a user to view their balance, for example, does not mean that that level of authentication is sufficient to allow a transfer out of money. Wire transfers may require out-of-band or callback verification, while new beneficiaries can receive additional scrutiny. Transaction-monitoring platforms can flag unusual behavior for automated or human review, and in some cases, can even act on their own.

In a cybersecurity dispute, documentation can become particularly important. An organization may have a written security policy and sophisticated technology, but the relevant question can be whether those measures were actually implemented and functioning as intended when the incident occurred.

Expert analysis can therefore involve mapping regulatory expectations to actual security practices: identifying which controls were expected, determining which were deployed and how well they were functioning, and examining where gaps existed. This can help distinguish between an unavoidable attack and losses that may have been influenced by a preventable weakness in the institution's security or fraud-detection processes.

For boards, this creates a practical oversight question: Can the organization demonstrate that its most important security controls are not only present, but regularly tested against realistic fraud scenarios?

Cyber Insurance in Financial Services: Coverage vs. Liability for Breaches

First-party cyber insurance generally addresses losses suffered directly by the insured organization following a cyber incident. Depending on the policy, coverage can include business interruption, data restoration, incident response, crisis management, and certain cyber-related expenses.

For financial institutions, however, insurance is a risk-transfer mechanism rather than a substitute for effective cybersecurity. Policies can contain exclusions or conditions involving circumstances such as unpatched vulnerabilities, social engineering fraud, nation-state activity, encryption requirements, or regulatory penalties.

Coverage limits also need to correspond with the organization's actual exposure. A policy may provide meaningful financial protection while still leaving significant losses outside coverage.

Insurance also does not eliminate the institution's underlying obligations to customers, regulators, shareholders, or other affected parties. Customer losses may involve stolen funds or expenses associated with identity theft. Regulatory consequences can include examinations, remediation requirements, and potential enforcement actions. Public companies may also face shareholder claims involving disclosure or oversight.

Reputational damage presents another challenge. Customers may leave, deposits may decline, and attracting new customers can become more difficult after a significant incident. Unlike certain direct financial losses, damage to customer confidence cannot easily be reimbursed through an insurance policy.

Drawing on his experience as a cybersecurity expert witness, Joseph Steinberg notes that a single cyber incident can create consequences involving customer losses, regulatory obligations, and regulatory scrutiny. The value of insurance is therefore in helping an institution absorb certain financial consequences, not in determining whether the underlying security practices were adequate.

The Board-Level Takeaway

For financial institutions, effective cyber oversight comes down to more than purchasing insurance or having security technology in place. Boards should understand which controls apply to the organization, test whether transaction monitoring can identify realistic fraud patterns, ensure higher-risk activity receives appropriate verification, and confirm that insurance coverage matches the institution's actual exposure.

The broader lesson is not simply that financial institutions face more cyber threats. It is that their security controls operate in an environment where failures can directly affect customer funds, regulatory obligations, and corporate liability. Being able to demonstrate that those controls are appropriately designed, tested, monitored, and maintained, and showing that they are functioning as expected, is therefore an important part of managing financial risk.

Disclaimer: This article provides general information about cybersecurity and financial-services risk. It does not constitute legal advice.