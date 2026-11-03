GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Activist investor 7Square urges Nuernberger to explore takeover offers - Global Banking & Finance Review
The featured image illustrates the financial landscape as activist investor 7Square pressures Nuernberger to evaluate rival takeover offers, emphasizing the ongoing competition in the insurance sector.
Finance

Portugal readies strict water, energy rules for data centre boom

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking sustainability technology

Portugal Imposes Renewable, Water-Safe Rules on Growing Data Centre Sector

Portugal's New Environmental Regulations for Data Centres

By Sergio Goncalves

Government Mandates for Data Centres

LISBON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Portugal will require data centres to be powered by renewable energy and use water-free cooling technologies or alternative water sources so as not to compromise household and business supplies, Environment Minister Maria da Graca Carvalho said on Tuesday.

Portugal as a Data Centre Hub

The country is emerging as a European data centre hub, with more than 2.6 gigawatts under development, led by the 1.2-GW Start Campus project in Sines, backed by Microsoft AI infrastructure investments. 

Environmental Concerns and Opposition

Data centres have faced growing opposition worldwide from environmental groups and communities concerned about their heavy electricity and water usage.

Details of the Proposed Decree

Stringent Water Use Requirements

Carvalho said the government was finalising a decree under which data centres would face "stringent requirements on water use" and a "very rigorous" environmental review.

Cooling Technology and Water Solutions

"We'll require projects to either have a cooling technology that does not require fresh water, because that is already possible, or a water solution that does not conflict with water supplies for the general population and other socio-economic activities," she told a parliamentary hearing. 

Renewable Energy Requirements

Data centres would be required to run on renewable energy, which operators can buy  from utilities, given Portugal's abundant solar, wind and hydropower resources, she said.

Start Campus Project Example

Start Campus has one of six planned buildings already in operation, and it runs on renewable energy and uses a seawater cooling system.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Data centres must operate on renewable electricity—not necessarily self‑generated—but ensure availability and contribute to grid connection costs, while industrial users get priority access.
  • Cooling systems must avoid using freshwater—sea‑water cooling like at the Start Campus in Sines is highlighted—or use alternative sources that don’t compete with public supply.
  • The decree includes rigorous environmental impact assessments and aligns with the National Data Centre Plan’s 15‑initiative framework promoting sustainable digital infrastructure in Portugal.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new rules is Portugal introducing for data centres?
Portugal will require data centres to use renewable energy and water-free cooling technologies or alternative water sources to avoid impacting domestic and business water supplies.
Why is Portugal focused on stricter data centre regulations?
Concerns over high electricity and water consumption by data centres and the need to protect general population supplies have led to stricter rules.
How will data centres in Portugal source their energy?
Data centres must use renewable energy, which operators can purchase from utilities, leveraging Portugal's abundant solar, wind, and hydropower resources.
What is the Start Campus project in Sines?
Start Campus is a major data centre project in Portugal, led by Microsoft AI investments, with one of six planned buildings already operational and using seawater cooling.
When will the new data centre regulations be finalized?
The Portuguese government is in the final stages of preparing the decree with stringent requirements for the data centre sector.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Binance says hackers used fake job interview to compromise computer before $6.3 billion attack

Binance says hackers used fake job interview to compromise computer before $6.3 billion attack

Image for World faces €30 trillion financing gap, Santander report warns

World faces €30 trillion financing gap, Santander report warns

Image for UK government to press Poundland-owner over retailer's future

UK government to press Poundland-owner over retailer's future

Image for Ferrari says Luce EV sold out for 2027, expects demand to grow further

Ferrari says Luce EV sold out for 2027, expects demand to grow further

Image for BNP Paribas reorganises corporate investment banking division, memo says

BNP Paribas reorganises corporate investment banking division, memo says

Image for Nexperia sues Wingtech and its founder, demanding compensation for damages

Nexperia sues Wingtech and its founder, demanding compensation for damages

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Intesa to launch buyout offer for Mediobanca as soon as MPS bid settled
Intesa to launch buyout offer for Mediobanca as soon as MPS bid settled
Image for Financial Services Cybersecurity: Joseph Steinberg on Liability, Transaction Monitoring and Insurance
Financial Services Cybersecurity: Joseph Steinberg on Liability, Transaction Monitoring and Insurance
Image for Scott Pomeroy Explains What Emerging Public Companies Get Wrong About Capital Formation
Scott Pomeroy Explains What Emerging Public Companies Get Wrong About Capital Formation
Image for UK's new tax break for entrepreneurs is "dreadful" policy, IFS boss says
UK's new tax break for entrepreneurs is "dreadful" policy, IFS boss says
Image for Schwarz Digits and Bull partner up to build European AI computing services
Schwarz Digits and Bull partner up to build European AI computing services
Image for EU, France launch scheme linking French firms with Ukrainian defence startups
EU, France launch scheme linking French firms with Ukrainian defence startups
Image for Sterling steady as traders await BoE, nervously watch midterms
Sterling steady as traders await BoE, nervously watch midterms
Image for Digital Driving Licence Applications in India: How Online Processes Are Transforming Vehicle Ownership and Insurance Verification
Digital Driving Licence Applications in India: How Online Processes Are Transforming Vehicle Ownership and Insurance Verification
Image for Britain to make lifetime retirement income the default for private pensions
Britain to make lifetime retirement income the default for private pensions
Image for Italy's Intesa lifts full year profit outlook as it prepares to launch MPS bid
Italy's Intesa lifts full year profit outlook as it prepares to launch MPS bid
Image for European cities could cut EV grid bill by 40% with smart charging, study says
European cities could cut EV grid bill by 40% with smart charging, study says
Image for Thomson Reuters posts higher third-quarter revenue, lifts forecast
Thomson Reuters posts higher third-quarter revenue, lifts forecast
View All Finance Posts