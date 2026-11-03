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Gulf oil flows dip in October from post-Iran war high, data shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Gulf oil flows dip in October from post-Iran war high, data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Gulf Oil Exports Dip in October as Shipping Risks Rise in Strait of Hormuz

By Ahmad Ghaddar

October Export Data and Shipping Risks

LONDON, Nov 3 - Gulf oil exports dipped in October from September's levels, which were the highest since the Iran war started, data from two ship-tracking companies showed, although both said the figures could be revised upwards as more details on shipments emerge.

Faced with intensifying attacks on shipping around the Strait of Hormuz, which reached a record in October, tankers have also stepped up efforts to avoid detection, making Gulf oil flows harder to track and raising the likelihood of further revisions to preliminary export data.

Preliminary Export Figures

Flows of crude, condensate and refined products, excluding LPG, averaged 17.1 million barrels per day in October, according to Vortexa. That marks a drop from 18.9 million bpd in September but still represents roughly three-quarters of pre-war levels.

"October data shows Middle East seaborne oil exports have pulled back slightly from recent post-war highs on heightened risks in the Strait of Hormuz," Vortexa analyst George Morris said.

Challenges in Tracking Shipments

The October figure is more likely to be revised up than down because many shuttle tankers going through the Strait switch off tracking signals as a safety measure, Vortexa said. This means satellite imagery is often needed to confirm shipments, creating a reporting lag.

Comparative Data from Kpler

Data from another company, Kpler, also showed a drop in shipments, with crude and condensate flows down about 1 million bpd from September. Kpler also said an upward revision was likely.

Export Trends by Product Type and Country

Crude vs. Refined Product Exports

Recovery Rates and Volumes

Vortexa sharply revised up the September figure compared with the data it made available to Reuters in early October, as more information on tankers became available, the company said.

Crude and condensate exports averaged 14.0 million bpd in October, or about 86% of pre-war levels, while refined product exports averaged 3.1 million bpd, or just over half of normal volumes, Vortexa said.

Country-Level Export Changes

At a country level, Vortexa said Saudi Arabia's exports were steady compared with September, while the UAE recorded the largest decline. Iraq, Oman and Kuwait all exported less, the figures showed.

Regional Flows and Exclusions

Kpler's figures on crude and condensate flows through the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Oman show an average of about 16.1 million bpd in October, down from 17.09 million bpd in September.

Both companies' figures exclude Iran, which is not exporting due to the US blockade.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar, editing by Alex Lawler and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • October’s Gulf oil exports dropped to 17.1 million bpd from 18.9 million bpd in September, per Vortexa — around 75 % of pre‑war volumes (news.kilambi.com).
  • Crude and condensate averaged 14.0 million bpd (≈86 % of pre‑war), while refined products were only about 3.1 million bpd (just over 50 %) citeturn541236news3.
  • Tracking remains uncertain: record attacks (up to 28 in October) led to satellite signal shutoffs and possible upward revisions as shuttle tankers go dark (kelo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Gulf oil exports decrease in October?
Gulf oil exports dipped in October due to heightened shipping risks and increased tanker efforts to avoid detection in the Strait of Hormuz.
How much did Gulf oil flows decline in October compared to September?
Gulf oil flows averaged 17.1 million barrels per day in October, down from 18.9 million barrels per day in September.
Are Gulf oil export figures likely to be revised?
Yes, preliminary figures may be revised upwards as satellite imagery reveals more untracked shipments due to tankers switching off tracking signals.
Which countries saw the biggest changes in oil exports?
Saudi Arabia's exports were steady, while the UAE saw the largest decline. Iraq, Oman, and Kuwait also exported less in October.

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