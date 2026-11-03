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Intesa to launch buyout offer for Mediobanca as soon as MPS bid settled - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Intesa to launch buyout offer for Mediobanca as soon as MPS bid settled

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Intesa to Launch Buyout Offer for Mediobanca After MPS Bid Settled

Key Statements from Intesa CEO Carlo Messina

MILAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Intesa Chief Executive Carlo Messina tells analysts on a post-earnings call:

Deposit Stability and Competition

  • We don't see competition on deposits
  • Don't expect any kind of stress on deposits also in coming quarters

Strategic Moves and Acquisition Plans

Mediobanca Buyout Offer

  • To launch mandatory offer for Mediobanca as soon as MPS offer settled

Italian Bond Spreads

  • Italian bond spreads more likely to move due to fallout from France or U.S. rather than endogenous reasons

Operational and Regulatory Considerations

Staff Protection

  • Planning to shield staff from any impact from 'crazy attitude in the budget law' about reducing banks' net income

Branch Sales and MPS Deal

Unipol Deal and Additional Branches
  • If any branches to be sold on top of those in Unipol deal it would be to a different buyer
Likelihood of Further Branch Sales
  • We consider unlikely that we need to sell additional branches in MPS deal other than those agreed with Unipol

Key Takeaways

  • Intesa expects stable deposits and no upcoming stress in deposit flows.
  • The bank plans to launch a mandatory offer for Mediobanca as soon as its MPS acquisition is resolved.
  • Intesa aims to protect employees from negative impacts of new budget‑law provisions on bank net income.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Intesa launch its buyout offer for Mediobanca?
Intesa will launch a mandatory buyout offer for Mediobanca as soon as the MPS bid is settled.
Does Intesa expect competition or stress on deposits?
Intesa does not see competition on deposits and does not expect any stress on deposits in the coming quarters.
What is Intesa's outlook on Italian bond spreads?
Intesa expects Italian bond spreads to be influenced more by external factors such as France or the U.S. than by internal reasons.
Will Intesa need to sell additional branches in the MPS deal?
Intesa considers it unlikely that more branches will need to be sold in the MPS deal beyond those already agreed with Unipol.
How is Intesa planning to protect staff amid budget law changes?
Intesa is planning to shield staff from any impact resulting from measures aimed at reducing banks' net income in the new budget law.

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