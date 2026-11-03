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Schwarz Digits and Bull partner up to build European AI computing services - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Schwarz Digits and Bull partner up to build European AI computing services

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Schwarz Digits and Bull Join Forces to Develop European AI Computing

Strategic Partnership for European AI Infrastructure

By Leo Marchandon

Preliminary Agreement and Service Offering

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Supercomputer maker Bull and Schwarz Digits, the technology arm of Lidl-owner Schwarz Group, signed a preliminary agreement on Tuesday to jointly develop AI computing services that would operate entirely under European jurisdiction, a link-up of two companies with big AI bets.

STACKIT and Manufacturing Roles

Under the agreement, Schwarz Digits will offer the service through its STACKIT business, which rents out computing power and data storage over the internet. Bull, the state-owned French maker of Europe's fastest supercomputers, will handle manufacturing.

Joint Server Design and Future Software Integration

The two companies plan to design servers filling the data centres together, and could eventually offer business software from Germany’s SAP through the partnership, they said. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

AI Application Capabilities for Clients

Companies and public bodies using STACKIT will also be able to use Bull’s software for building and running AI applications directly on the service.

Recent Expansions and Investments

Bull's Production Capacity Increase

Bull in October doubled production capacity in the only plant in Europe dedicated to building supercomputers, while Schwarz is leading a C$7 billion ($5 billion) funding round for Canadian AI lab Cohere, which is expanding in Europe through the acquisitions of German AI startup Aleph Alpha and Czech-based cybersecurity firm Aisle.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 1.3979 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Services to be delivered via Schwarz Digits’ STACKIT cloud and powered by Bull-built servers in European data centres.
  • Bull recently doubled its supercomputer production capacity at its Angers, France plant to meet rising demand for AI infrastructure.
  • Schwarz Group is also backing Cohere in a C$7 billion funding round and integrating its acquisitions (Aleph Alpha, Aisle) to strengthen its sovereign AI offerings.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the partnership between Schwarz Digits and Bull about?
Schwarz Digits and Bull are partnering to develop AI computing services fully under European jurisdiction, combining expertise in supercomputing and cloud services.
How will the AI services be provided to customers?
The AI services will be available through Schwarz Digits’ STACKIT business, offering computing power and data storage online, with Bull handling server manufacturing.
Will the partnership offer any specific business software?
The companies may eventually offer SAP business software as part of their AI computing partnership.
Where will the AI infrastructure and servers be located?
The servers and AI infrastructure will be designed together by both companies, filling European data centres and operating strictly under European jurisdiction.
Are the financial details of the agreement disclosed?
No, the financial details of the Schwarz Digits and Bull partnership were not disclosed.

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