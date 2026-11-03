Digital Driving Licence Applications in India: How Online Processes Are Transforming Vehicle Ownership and Insurance Verification

A driving licence is an essential document for anyone who wants to legally drive a motor vehicle on Indian roads. It confirms that the holder is authorised to operate a specific category of vehicle and has met the required licensing conditions. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) provides online services through the Parivahan portal, allowing applicants to complete several steps without making repeated visits to a Regional Transport Office (RTO).
The driving licence online apply process generally involves obtaining a learner's licence, submitting an application for a permanent driving licence, paying the applicable fees and passing the driving test. Applicants must also provide valid documents to establish their identity, age and address. Understanding each step can help avoid application errors and unnecessary delays.
Who is eligible to apply for a driving licence in India?
The minimum age for obtaining a driving licence depends on the category of vehicle.
16 years: Applicants may be eligible for a licence for a motorcycle with an engine capacity not exceeding 50 cc, subject to the applicable conditions and written consent of a parent or guardian.
18 years: Applicants can apply for a licence to drive a private light motor vehicle or an eligible motorcycle with or without gears.
20 years: The general minimum age for a transport vehicle licence is 20 years, subject to applicable requirements.
Applicants must also meet the relevant medical fitness requirements and comply with the licensing rules for their vehicle category. A learner's licence is generally required before applying for a permanent driving licence.
What is a learner's licence and how can you apply for it?
A learner's licence allows an individual to practise driving before obtaining a permanent licence. It is issued after the applicant fulfils the requirements and passes the prescribed learner's licence test.
To begin the application, visit the official Parivahan Sarathi portal and follow these steps:
Select the state in which you want to apply.
Open the Learner's Licence section and select the option to apply for a new learner's licence.
Enter the required personal details and complete the application form.
Upload the requested documents or follow the document verification instructions shown on the portal.
Pay the applicable fees and book a test appointment, if required.
Complete the learner's licence test and attend the RTO appointment if instructed.
Depending on the state, applicants may be able to take the learner's licence test online. Others may need to visit an authorised test centre or RTO.
A learner's licence is generally valid for six months. An applicant can usually apply for a permanent driving licence after holding a valid learner's licence for at least 30 days.
How to apply for a permanent driving licence online
After obtaining a learner's licence, applicants can proceed with the permanent driving licence application. The process is available through the Sarathi portal, although the exact steps may vary by state.
Follow these steps for a driving licence apply request:
Visit the Sarathi portal and select the relevant state.
Choose the New Driving Licence option under the Driving Licence section.
Enter your learner's licence number and date of birth.
Complete the application form with the required details.
Upload documents, where applicable, and pay the prescribed fees.
Book an appointment for the driving test.
Visit the designated RTO on the scheduled date with the required original documents, application acknowledgement and fee receipt.
Take the driving test for the relevant vehicle category.
Applicants who pass the test can proceed with licence issuance. The licence may be delivered to the registered address or made available through the applicable digital services, depending on the state and current procedure.
Completing the online application does not necessarily mean the entire process can be finished remotely. Document verification, biometrics or the driving test may still require an in-person visit.
What documents are required for a driving licence application?
The documents required for a driving licence application depend on the applicant's circumstances and state-specific requirements. Commonly requested documents include the following:
|Document category
|Examples
|Proof of identity
|Aadhaar card, passport or another accepted identity document
|Proof of age
|Birth certificate, passport, school certificate or another accepted document
|Proof of address
|Aadhaar, passport, voter ID or an accepted utility bill
|Medical declaration
|Form 1, where applicable
|Medical certificate
|Form 1A, where required
|Application details
|Learner's licence number, application acknowledgement and fee receipt
|Photographs or signature
|Where specifically requested by the portal or RTO
Applicants should check the official portal for the documents accepted in their state. Not every document listed above is necessarily accepted for every purpose, and some information may be verified electronically.
Form 1 is the application-cum-declaration of physical fitness. Form 1A is the medical certificate prescribed for applicable cases. Applicants should follow the current medical certification requirements rather than assume that a certificate is mandatory or unnecessary in every situation.
Keep the original documents ready if the RTO requires physical verification.
What are the driving licence fees in India?
The driving licence fees depend on the service required, vehicle category and any additional charges applicable under the relevant state process. The central fee schedule lists several standard charges.
|Service
|Prescribed fee
|Issue of learner's licence, per vehicle class
|₹150
|Learner's licence test or retest
|₹50
|Driving competence test or retest, per vehicle class
|₹300
|Issue of driving licence
|₹200
|Addition of another vehicle class to a licence
|₹500
|International driving permit
|₹1,000
|Renewal of driving licence
|₹200
These are listed fees under the central fee schedule and may not represent the complete amount payable for every application. User charges, state-specific charges or other applicable fees may affect the final total.
Applicants should verify the amount displayed on the Sarathi portal before making payment. Use the official payment facility and retain the receipt for future reference.
What happens during the driving test?
The driving test assesses whether an applicant can operate the relevant vehicle safely and follow traffic rules. The test is conducted by the authorised licensing authority or designated testing facility.
For a permanent driving licence, applicants should bring a vehicle of the category for which they have applied, unless the testing facility provides an alternative arrangement.
The test may assess the applicant's ability to control the vehicle, manoeuvre safely, follow road signs and comply with traffic regulations. The exact test format depends on the vehicle category and applicable rules.
Applicants who pass can proceed to licence issuance. Those who fail may need to pay the prescribed retest fee and book another appointment. The applicant should ensure that the learner's licence remains valid while completing the process.
Preparing with a qualified driving instructor and practising essential manoeuvres can help applicants become more confident before the test.
How to check driving licence application status
After submitting an application, applicants can track its progress online. Checking the status helps identify pending verification, appointment requirements or other steps that need attention.
To check your application status:
Visit the Parivahan Sarathi portal.
Select your state.
Open the Application Status section.
Enter the application number and date of birth as requested.
Submit the details to view the current status.
If the application is under scrutiny or processing at the RTO level, the applicant may need to complete document verification or biometric formalities. Follow any instructions displayed on the portal or issued by the relevant RTO.
If the application appears delayed, verify that all required documents have been submitted, the fees have been paid and the scheduled appointments have been completed.
Common mistakes to avoid when applying for a driving licence
Applicants can reduce delays by checking a few important details before submitting the form.
Entering incorrect details: Ensure that your name, date of birth and address match the supporting documents.
Uploading unsuitable documents: Check the accepted document formats and requirements before uploading files.
Missing appointments: Attend the learner's licence test, document verification and driving test on the scheduled dates.
Applying too early: Wait until the required minimum period of holding a learner's licence has elapsed before applying for a permanent licence.
Ignoring licence validity: Complete the permanent licence process while the learner's licence remains valid.
Overlooking payment confirmation: Save the fee receipt and verify the payment status on the portal.
Using the official Parivahan website also helps applicants avoid unauthorised websites that may charge additional fees for services available through government channels.
Conclusion
Applying for a driving licence online in India has become more convenient with digital services such as the Parivahan Sarathi portal. From submitting applications and uploading documents to checking application status, these services help simplify the licensing process. However, obtaining a valid driving licence is only one part of responsible vehicle ownership.
Having valid motor insurance is equally important for complying with legal requirements and protecting yourself financially against unforeseen incidents. Whether you own a car or a two-wheeler, choosing suitable insurance coverage can help safeguard your vehicle and provide greater peace of mind on the road.
Take the next step towards safer driving. Explore Zuno General Insurance for motor insurance solutions, including car and two-wheeler insurance, and choose coverage that suits your needs.