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Unilever targets $1.12 billion in savings as it reshapes business - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Unilever targets $1.12 billion in savings as it reshapes business

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Unilever Sets $1.12B Savings Goal, Reshapes Portfolio in Major Business Move

Unilever's Strategic Overhaul and Savings Plan

Productivity Savings Target and Timeline

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Unilever said on Tuesday it aims to deliver productivity savings of €1 billion ($1.12 billion) by the end of 2029 as it overhauls its operating model to become a focused home and personal care business.

Addressing Costs and Operational Changes

Combination with McCormick

The savings will address costs arising from the planned combination of its foods business with McCormick, expected to complete by mid-2027, as well as organisational simplification, process redesign and technology initiatives.

New Operating Model and Reporting Structure

Following the implementation of the new operating model, Unilever said it would report across three categories — beauty & personal care, home care and other.

Financial Context

($1 = 0.8937 euros)

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • The €1 billion savings target is part of Unilever’s reshaping of its operating model toward a pure‑play home and personal care (HPC) focus, to offset costs from combining its foods business with McCormick and to fund organisational simplification and tech investments (unilever.com).
  • Unilever’s productivity programme, launched in 2024, has already delivered €670 million in savings by end‑2025, ahead of schedule, with €130 million expected in 2026 alone citeturn345242news9.
  • The spun‑off Foods business — combined with McCormick — will realise around $600 million annual run‑rate synergies (plus $100 million reinvested), while Unilever faces €400‑500 million in stranded costs post‑separation, offset over 2027‑2029 alongside €500 million one‑off restructuring charges (unilever.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Unilever's savings target by 2029?
Unilever aims to achieve productivity savings of €1 billion ($1.12 billion) by the end of 2029.
How does Unilever plan to achieve these savings?
The savings will come from organisational simplification, process redesign, technology initiatives, and the foods business merger with McCormick.
When will the Unilever and McCormick foods business merger complete?
The combination of Unilever's foods business with McCormick is expected to be completed by mid-2027.
How will Unilever report its business following the restructuring?
Unilever will report across three categories: beauty & personal care, home care, and other.
What is the focus of Unilever's updated operating model?
The updated model aims to position Unilever as a focused home and personal care business.

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