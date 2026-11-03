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Italy's Intesa lifts full year profit outlook as it prepares to launch MPS bid - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Intesa lifts full year profit outlook as it prepares to launch MPS bid

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Intesa Sanpaolo Ups Full-Year Profit Forecast as MPS Takeover Launches

Intesa Sanpaolo's Financial Performance and MPS Acquisition

Strong Earnings and Upgraded Profit Outlook

MILAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo on Tuesday posted solid earnings and improved its full-year outlook ahead of launching its buyout offer for rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Intesa now sees a 2026 net profit "well" above €10 billion ($11 billion), versus an earlier forecast of a full-year result above that figure, despite a €900 million hit on 2026 earnings from Italy's budget law for next year, which has hiked taxes on banks.

Income Growth Projections

Intesa also forecast a "significant" increase in income derived from the gap between lending and deposit rates in 2027. 

Shareholder Returns

It said it will pay out 95% of this year's profit to investors, three quarters via cash dividends and 20% in the form of a share buyback. 

Quarterly Results and Cost Management

Net Profit and Revenue

Net profit in the July-September period totalled €2.65 billion compared with a €2.50 billion average analyst forecast in an LSEG consensus.

With revenue in the quarter matching analyst expectations at €7 billion, Intesa kept a lid on costs which were flat quarter-on-quarter and declined by 2.5% from a year before.

Cost-Saving Strategies

With the bulk of its business in Italy, where an ageing and fast-shrinking population hinders economic growth, Intesa has been targeting cost savings through technology but also domestic acquisitions such as the MPS deal.

MPS Takeover Details

Shareholder Approval and Regulatory Review

After persuading MPS's shareholders to reject the bank's defence strategy with a sweetener and a warning it would walk away, Intesa is awaiting approval early next week from Italy's markets watchdog of its €33-billion share-and-cash bid for the Tuscan lender.

Tender Offer Timeline

The offer's tender phase is expected to kick off in three weeks.

Revised Exchange Ratio

Intesa said it would give MPS shareholders 1.664 new Intesa shares for each MPS share tendered, revising an earlier exchange ratio of 1.6 to take into account the interim dividend it said it would pay in November.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8937 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Alvise Armellini and Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Intesa upgraded its full‑year 2026 net profit outlook to “well above €10 billion” despite adverse impacts from Italy’s 2026 budget law (group.intesasanpaolo.com).
  • The bank plans to distribute 95% of 2026 profits to shareholders: 75% as cash dividends and 20% via share buybacks (group.intesasanpaolo.com).
  • Intesa is preparing a €30.6 billion to €34.5 billion share‑and‑cash bid for Monte dei Paschi, offering 1.6 Intesa shares plus €1 cash per MPS share, and expects to realize €2.9 billion synergies by 2029 (group.intesasanpaolo.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What profit outlook has Intesa Sanpaolo announced?
Intesa Sanpaolo now forecasts its 2026 net profit 'well' above €10 billion, revising previous expectations despite a €900 million impact from new banking taxes.
What are the key details of Intesa's bid for Monte dei Paschi di Siena?
Intesa plans to offer €33 billion in a share-and-cash deal, giving MPS shareholders 1.664 new Intesa shares for every MPS share tendered.
How much will Intesa Sanpaolo pay out to shareholders?
Intesa will pay out 95% of this year's profit to investors, primarily through cash dividends and partly with a share buyback.
How did Intesa perform in the latest quarter?
Net profit for July-September was €2.65 billion, above the €2.50 billion analyst consensus, with revenues meeting expectations and costs kept flat.
What is the timeline for the MPS acquisition?
The offer's tender phase is expected to begin in about three weeks, pending regulatory approval from Italy's markets watchdog.

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