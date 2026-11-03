GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
BNP Paribas reorganises corporate investment banking division, memo says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

BNP Paribas reorganises corporate investment banking division, memo says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Investment Banking Reorganisation EMEA

BNP Paribas Announces 2027 Reorganisation of Corporate Investment Banking Division

Key Details of the BNP Paribas CIB Reorganisation

MILAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - France's BNP Paribas detailed on Tuesday a reorganisation of its corporate and investment banking (CIB) activities effective January 1, 2027, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed.

Leadership and Structural Changes

• Olivier Osty, chief executive of the CIB division, said in the message to staff that the reorganisation would reaffirm the central importance of roles overseeing client relationships

• The changes also aim to strengthen the bank's leadership in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and better manage CIB resources across regions, Osty said

• BNP did not immediately reply to a request for comment

Executive Appointments

• Frédéric Legmann, currently global head of banks and intermediaries coverage, will become chairman of Banks & Insurance and senior adviser to the group CEO

• Olivia Frieser, current head of global markets Southeast Asia, will move to Paris to become global head of the Banks and Intermediaries client sector

• Geert Lippens, currently head of CIB EMEA countries, is appointed head of CIB EMEA to strengthen regional governance

Creation of New Business Platforms

• BNP said it was creating an integrated Investment Banking platform bringing together Sectors, M&A, Debt Markets and Equity Capital Markets

• The new Investment Banking business will be co-led globally by George Holst and Renaud-Franck Falce

Responsibilities of New Leaders

• Holst will continue to steer Corporate Coverage and Falce to oversee the newly created Structured Finance business

• BNP is creating a global Technology, Energy and Digital Infrastructure sector under Séverine Mateo

Resource Management and Oversight

• To best manage internal budgets, Osty will chair a new CIB Resources Steering committee

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Valentina Za. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Client relationship roles reaffirmed under Olivier Osty to enhance Europe‑Middle East‑Africa (EMEA) leadership.
  • Frédéric Legmann, Olivia Frieser and Geert Lippens receive key new roles to streamline sector coverage and regional oversight.
  • New Investment Banking platform consolidates Sectors, M&A, Debt and ECM, co‑headed by Holst and Falce; new sector for Technology, Energy and Digital Infrastructure created under Séverine Mateo

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes are being made to BNP Paribas' corporate and investment banking division?
BNP Paribas is reorganising its CIB division to reaffirm client relationship roles, strengthen EMEA leadership, create an integrated Investment Banking platform, and optimise CIB resources across regions.
When will the BNP Paribas CIB reorganisation take effect?
The reorganisation of BNP Paribas' Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) division will be effective January 1, 2027.
Who are the key executives appointed in the new BNP Paribas structure?
Frédéric Legmann will be chairman of Banks & Insurance, Olivia Frieser will become global head of Banks and Intermediaries, Geert Lippens becomes head of CIB EMEA, and George Holst and Renaud-Franck Falce will co-lead Global Investment Banking.
What new business units are being created at BNP Paribas?
BNP Paribas is creating an integrated Investment Banking platform and a global Technology, Energy and Digital Infrastructure sector.
What is the goal of the new CIB Resources Steering committee?
The CIB Resources Steering committee, chaired by Olivier Osty, is aimed at better management of internal budgets within BNP Paribas' CIB division.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Portugal readies strict water, energy rules for data centre boom

Portugal readies strict water, energy rules for data centre boom

Image for Binance says hackers used fake job interview to compromise computer before $6.3 billion attack

Binance says hackers used fake job interview to compromise computer before $6.3 billion attack

Image for World faces €30 trillion financing gap, Santander report warns

World faces €30 trillion financing gap, Santander report warns

Image for UK government to press Poundland-owner over retailer's future

UK government to press Poundland-owner over retailer's future

Image for Ferrari says Luce EV sold out for 2027, expects demand to grow further

Ferrari says Luce EV sold out for 2027, expects demand to grow further

Image for Nexperia sues Wingtech and its founder, demanding compensation for damages

Nexperia sues Wingtech and its founder, demanding compensation for damages

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Intesa to launch buyout offer for Mediobanca as soon as MPS bid settled
Intesa to launch buyout offer for Mediobanca as soon as MPS bid settled
Image for Financial Services Cybersecurity: Joseph Steinberg on Liability, Transaction Monitoring and Insurance
Financial Services Cybersecurity: Joseph Steinberg on Liability, Transaction Monitoring and Insurance
Image for Scott Pomeroy Explains What Emerging Public Companies Get Wrong About Capital Formation
Scott Pomeroy Explains What Emerging Public Companies Get Wrong About Capital Formation
Image for UK's new tax break for entrepreneurs is "dreadful" policy, IFS boss says
UK's new tax break for entrepreneurs is "dreadful" policy, IFS boss says
Image for Schwarz Digits and Bull partner up to build European AI computing services
Schwarz Digits and Bull partner up to build European AI computing services
Image for EU, France launch scheme linking French firms with Ukrainian defence startups
EU, France launch scheme linking French firms with Ukrainian defence startups
Image for Sterling steady as traders await BoE, nervously watch midterms
Sterling steady as traders await BoE, nervously watch midterms
Image for Digital Driving Licence Applications in India: How Online Processes Are Transforming Vehicle Ownership and Insurance Verification
Digital Driving Licence Applications in India: How Online Processes Are Transforming Vehicle Ownership and Insurance Verification
Image for Britain to make lifetime retirement income the default for private pensions
Britain to make lifetime retirement income the default for private pensions
Image for Italy's Intesa lifts full year profit outlook as it prepares to launch MPS bid
Italy's Intesa lifts full year profit outlook as it prepares to launch MPS bid
Image for European cities could cut EV grid bill by 40% with smart charging, study says
European cities could cut EV grid bill by 40% with smart charging, study says
Image for Thomson Reuters posts higher third-quarter revenue, lifts forecast
Thomson Reuters posts higher third-quarter revenue, lifts forecast
View All Finance Posts