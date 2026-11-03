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Nexperia sues Wingtech and its founder, demanding compensation for damages - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nexperia sues Wingtech and its founder, demanding compensation for damages

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Nexperia Initiates $2 Billion Lawsuit Against Wingtech and Founder in Dutch Court

Legal Dispute Between Nexperia and Wingtech

Background of the Lawsuit

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Dutch chipmaker Nexperia has launched legal proceedings at a Dutch court against its Chinese owner Wingtech and the company's founder Zhang Xuezheng, it said on Tuesday.

Nexperia's Claims and Allegations

"The proceedings seek to hold the defendants accountable for actions that Nexperia believes have caused significant harm to the company and its business. Nexperia is seeking compensation for the resulting damages," the company said in a statement.

Wingtech's Response

Wingtech said it rejected all allegations and the joint damages of $2 billion it said Nexperia sought.

Details of the Dispute

Alleged Breaches and Unfair Competition

According to Wingtech, the Dutch arm of Nexperia alleges that Nexperia China and Nexperia Shanghai breached internal agreements with the Dutch company and should compensate it for related losses.

It also said the Dutch company claims the defendants built an independent China supply chain that interfered with its operations and created direct competition, constituting unfair commercial conduct under Dutch law.

Wingtech's Legal Strategy

Wingtech said it would hire overseas legal counsel and actively defend the case if it is formally served and accepted by the court, which it said had not happened.

Industry Impact and Ongoing Developments

Significance of Nexperia in the Chip Industry

Nexperia, an important maker of simple chips that are widely used in the automotive and consumer electronics industries, did not detail the amount of damages it was seeking in its statement.

Government Interventions and Consequences

Dutch State's Actions

Its ongoing dispute with Wingtech was triggered by a September 2025 intervention ​by the ​Dutch state, which ⁠it said was aimed at preventing the company from moving operations to China.

Beijing's Retaliation

Beijing retaliated by ​temporarily banning exports of the company's chips, ​which were ⁠packaged in Dongguan, sparking chip shortages for carmakers.

Current Situation

That has eased after the governments reversed their moves, but the company remains fractured ⁠along ​national lines, and a Dutch court has ​stripped Wingtech of control.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer and Toby Sterling in Amsterdam, Shi Bu in Beijing; Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Nexperia alleges that Wingtech and Zhang Xuezheng breached internal agreements and built an independent China supply chain, amounting to unfair commercial conduct under Dutch law and harming its business.
  • Wingtech has rejected all allegations and the joint damages claim of $2 billion, stating it will retain legal counsel and actively defend the case if formally served.
  • This latest legal move comes in the context of a prolonged governance battle—triggered by a September 2025 Dutch state intervention and preceding court actions that stripped Wingtech of control over Nexperia and froze its Chinese assets.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Nexperia suing Wingtech and its founder?
Nexperia alleges significant harm caused by Wingtech and its founder, including breaching internal agreements and building a competing supply chain.
How much compensation is Nexperia seeking?
Wingtech claims Nexperia seeks joint damages of $2 billion, although Nexperia did not specify a precise amount in its own statement.
What did the Dutch court do regarding Wingtech's control?
A Dutch court has stripped Wingtech of control over Nexperia following their ongoing dispute.
What triggered the dispute between Nexperia and Wingtech?
The dispute was triggered by a September 2025 intervention by the Dutch state to prevent Nexperia from moving operations to China.
How has the dispute affected the chip industry?
Beijing's temporary ban on chip exports from Nexperia caused shortages for carmakers, but the situation has eased after governments reversed their moves.

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