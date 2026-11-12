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Wizz Air chief calls for Europe-wide coordination on bomb threats - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Wizz Air chief calls for Europe-wide coordination on bomb threats

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Wizz Air CEO Calls for Coordinated EU Response to Recent Bomb Threats

Calls for Harmonised Security Measures Amid Bomb Threats

By Gianluca Lo Nostro and Yamini Kalia

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Europe needs a more harmonised approach to security and a body to lead it against "hybrid warfare" following a recent series of bomb threats, the CEO of Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air said on Thursday.

Recent Bomb Threats Disrupt European Transport and Institutions

Bomb threats have disrupted travel, newsrooms and schools across Europe in November, with the latest alert temporarily disrupting train services in northern France on Thursday morning.

Wizz Air CEO Engages with European Commission

"I personally had a meeting with the European Commission very recently, trying to address this issue and urging these people to act together and find ways of getting coordinated," Jozsef Varadi said in a post-earnings call.

Challenges of National Sovereignty

"But this is a very hot potato because of the sovereign nation state concept, and no country wants to concede on this matter," Varadi added. He did not say if other airline executives had also met with EU officials.

Impact on Wizz Air and Broader Security Concerns

Wizz Air received hoax bomb alerts for 14 flights operated across Europe last week and had to divert two aircraft as a result of the threats sent via email to airports and airlines.

In a separate interview with Reuters, Varadi linked these threats to what he called hybrid warfare affecting the whole of Europe.

Uncertainty Over Source of Threats

Reuters was not able to establish the identity of the sender, the origin ​of the emails, or whether they all had come from the same source as the threats to any or all of the dozens ​of flights affected this month.

Concerns Over Hybrid Disruptions and Geopolitical Tensions

The emailed threats add to concerns among European officials that the hoaxes are part of a campaign ⁠of "hybrid" disruptions, which many have blamed on Russia, aimed at countries that have helped Ukraine. Moscow has denied involvement.

Need for Coordinated European Response

"I think Europe needs to think about this, how to level up responsibilities against a threat like this," Varadi said.

"We are an airline originating from Central Europe, we are probably closest to any of these hybrid warfare exposures than any of the Western airlines."

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro in Gdansk and Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Wizz Air endured 14 hoax bomb alerts last week, diversions and disruptions across Europe tied to a broader wave of threats targeting flights, media outlets, and schools (internazionale.it)
  • EU officials link the incidents — which forced evacuations of flights, newsrooms, and hundreds of schools — to ‘hybrid warfare’ tactics often attributed to Russia (denied by Moscow) (theprint.in)
  • Varadi has called for a dedicated Europe‑wide body to harmonise security protocols across borders, citing sovereignty concerns that hinder unified responses to such cross‑sector threats (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Wizz Air CEO call for regarding bomb threats in Europe?
The Wizz Air CEO urged for a more harmonised approach to security and the creation of a central body to coordinate responses to bomb threats across Europe.
How have bomb threats impacted Wizz Air recently?
Wizz Air received hoax bomb alerts for 14 of its flights last week, resulting in the diversion of two aircraft.
What is meant by 'hybrid warfare' in this context?
Hybrid warfare refers to a combination of disruptive tactics, such as bomb threats, used to destabilize Europe. Many officials suspect these actions are linked to countries supporting Ukraine.
Which regions have been affected by the recent bomb threats?
The bomb threats have disrupted travel, newsrooms, and schools across several European countries, including train services in northern France.
Has there been any confirmation of who is behind the bomb threats?
No, the identity or origin of the senders has not been established, and there is no confirmation if the threats came from the same source.

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