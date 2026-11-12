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Sterling steady after UK GDP data; Fed official up next - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sterling steady after UK GDP data; Fed official up next

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Sterling Holds Firm Following UK GDP Growth; Markets Eye Fed Official Comments

Market Reactions and Economic Data Overview

By Javi West Larrañaga

Sterling and Dollar Movements

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The pound was little changed against the dollar on Thursday, after UK economic growth data matched expectations and markets awaited comments from a key Federal Reserve policymaker.

Sterling was down 0.06% at $1.3271, but edged up to 83.57 pence per euro, near May 2025 highs.

The dollar, meanwhile, climbed to a 19-month high against a basket of major currencies.

UK GDP Growth and Bank of England Policy

Official data showed Britain's gross domestic product grew 0.7% in the third quarter, in line with expectations and the fastest pace in two and a half years.

The figures had little immediate impact on sterling but supported the Bank of England's decision last week to raise interest rates, said Kenneth Broux, FX and rates strategist at Societe Generale.

Expert Commentary

"The GDP numbers were good news ... they show you there's good momentum in AI roll-out and services in the UK economy, and that's helping growth forward," he said.

Interest Rate Outlook

The BoE raised rates for the first time in more than three years last Thursday and signalled at least one more increase was likely if the US-Iran conflict continues. Markets currently assign a roughly 75% chance of another rate hike in December.

"Whether there's a majority for that, we'll have to wait and see," Broux said. "It could very well be another split vote." 

Money markets are pricing in another three BoE rate increases by December 2027, with about a 50% chance of a fourth.

Focus on Federal Reserve Policy

Upcoming Fed Comments

Attention later in the day will be on comments from New York Fed President John Williams after hotter-than-expected US inflation data and hawkish comments from several Fed officials reinforced expectations for further tightening.

Rate Hike Expectations

Markets are overwhelmingly pricing in a 25-basis-point Fed rate increase in December, according to IRPR data, though investors remain divided over the outlook for January. A total of three Fed rate hikes are priced in by December 2027.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Javi West Larrañaga in Gdansk. Editing by Amanda Cooper and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • UK Q3 GDP grew 0.7%, matching forecasts and marking the strongest pace in over two years, bolstering expectations of further Bank of England tightening. (investing.com)
  • The US Dollar Index climbed to its highest level since April 2025—around 103—on the back of hotter-than-expected US CPI and hawkish Fed commentary. (news.sbs.co.kr)
  • Markets await remarks from New York Fed President John Williams, with hopes they could further influence expectations for December’s rate decision. (au.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the UK GDP perform in the third quarter?
Britain's GDP grew by 0.7% in the third quarter, matching expectations and marking the fastest pace in two and a half years.
Why was sterling steady after the UK GDP release?
Sterling remained largely unchanged as the GDP figures were in line with expectations, offering no major surprises to the market.
What is the Bank of England's position on interest rates?
The Bank of England recently raised interest rates and signaled at least one more increase is likely if current conditions persist.
What is the market expectation for December rate hikes?
Markets are currently pricing in a 75% chance of another Bank of England rate hike and a 25-basis-point hike from the Federal Reserve in December.
What are investors watching next after the GDP data?
Investors are focusing on comments from New York Fed President John Williams for guidance on future Federal Reserve policy.

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