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Britain seeking EU deal where benefits outweigh trade-offs, Healey says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain seeking EU deal where benefits outweigh trade-offs, Healey says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Finance Banking Brexit trade European Union

Britain Pursues Closer UK-EU Cooperation Where Benefits Exceed Trade-Offs

UK-EU Relations and Economic Cooperation

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey said on Thursday the government would pursue closer cooperation with the European Union at next week's UK-EU summit in areas where the benefits to businesses and consumers outweighed the costs.

Reducing Red Tape and Supporting Businesses

Asked by the BBC whether efforts to improve post-Brexit ties risked creating fresh uncertainty, Healey said Britain was seeking agreements on areas including food and farming that would reduce red tape, ease costs for businesses and help bring down prices.

Prime Minister's Approach to EU Relations

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has sought to deepen cooperation with the European Union since taking office, arguing Britain should consider a broader reset of ties with the bloc to support economic growth and tackle shared challenges.

Future Relationship and Freedom of Movement

Burnham said last month Britain needed an "honest discussion" about its future relationship with the EU and suggested freedom of movement could be considered as part of a wider package of cooperation.

Evaluating the Brexit Deal

Healey said the Brexit deal agreed 10 years ago under the previous government "just isn't good enough".

"Where we can improve that we will," he told the BBC.

Trade-Offs and Economic Benefits

Pressed on whether closer cooperation would involve trade-offs, Healey said: "The benefits to Britain, to the cost of business, the relief of some of the pressure of prices for consumers outweighs the costs."

"That's the trade-off," he added.

Financial Services: A Distinct Approach

Healey also drew a distinction with financial services, saying Britain would continue to "forge our own way" in the sector.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle)

Key Takeaways

  • Healey emphasizes cooperation where benefits to businesses and consumers outweigh costs (food, farming)
  • PM Burnham pursuing broader reset of UK‑EU ties, including youth mobility and industrial schemes
  • Financial services will remain independent; UK aims for pragmatic, selective engagement

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Britain's aim at the upcoming UK-EU summit?
Britain aims to pursue closer cooperation with the EU in areas where benefits for businesses and consumers outweigh trade-offs.
Which sectors is the UK focusing on for improved EU ties?
The UK is focusing on areas including food and farming to reduce red tape, ease business costs, and lower consumer prices.
Will financial services be included in the new UK-EU agreements?
No, Britain plans to continue forging its own path in financial services, separate from new EU cooperation.
What did Prime Minister Andy Burnham say about UK-EU relations?
Prime Minister Burnham advocated for a broader reset of ties and an honest discussion about Britain’s future relationship with the EU.
Why does Finance Minister Healey think the current Brexit deal isn't sufficient?
Healey said the Brexit deal agreed 10 years ago 'just isn't good enough' and improvements where possible will be pursued.

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