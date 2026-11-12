GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Analysis-AI shakeout lands convertible investors better terms - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Analysis-AI shakeout lands convertible investors better terms

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

AI Selloff Resets Convertible Bond Terms, Balancing Investor Interests

AI Stock Rout and Its Impact on Convertible Securities

By Medha Singh and Niket Nishant

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The autumn rout in AI stocks has reset the market for convertible securities often used by technology firms keen to raise funds cheaply, in a development that has investors breathing a sigh of relief. 

A wave of convertible issues this week bears terms that more evenly balance the priorities of fundraising companies with those of investors who want to participate in further stock-market rallies, analysts said. 

Recent Convertible Bond Offerings

Dropbox's $1.1 billion convertible offering, priced on Tuesday, carried a conversion premium of about 25%, about 10 percentage points below the third-quarter average of 35%, according to data from independent advisory firm Matthews South.

Akamai issued two convertible bonds this week, each paying 1% in interest, up from the average rate of 0.75% in the third quarter.

Investor Reactions to Market Shifts

"I was hoping for an adjustment like the one we had in the past couple of days," said Nicolo Bocchin, global head of fixed income at Azimut Group, referring to the steep selloff in AI companies last week.

After the Deluge: Changing Terms in Convertible Bonds

AFTER THE DELUGE

Convertible bonds have been particularly attractive to technology companies because they allow firms to borrow at lower interest rates than conventional debt. They give investors the option of converting their debt to shares if the stock price rises above a predetermined level. 

Pricing terms were skewed in favor of issuers during a deluge of issuance, much of it by AI players, in the first nine months of 2026, investors said.

US convertible sales increased to about $153.6 billion by the end of October from $98.6 billion over the same period last year, according to data from Dealogic.

Historical Context and Major Issuers

"In the past few years, these deals were priced with premiums that I don't remember in history," said Bocchin.

Alphabet sold $19 billion of converts in June and Oracle $5 billion in February, alongside repeated deals from neoclouds such as CoreWeave and Nebius. 

The AI Narrative’s Influence

"The convert market is quite disproportionately exposed to the AI narrative," said Venu Krishna, head of convertibles strategy at Barclays. About 70% of the record issuance this year is AI-linked and 45% is core AI infrastructure, he added.

This isn't the first year in which terms loosened. In 2025, 46 convertible bond deals carried no interest, according to data from Matthews South, compared with 11 in 2024.

Dose of Sobriety: Market Correction and Outlook

DOSE OF SOBRIETY

But questions about the sustainability of the AI boom have brought forth a reality check. The FTSE Russell US Convertible bonds index has fallen about 17.5% from its all-time peak in June, leaving it up just under 2% for the year.

US convertibles lost more than 6% last month, their worst October since 2008, Barclays data showed.

Market Response and Investor Strategies

"We got to a point where there were some frothy new issues being priced at levels that were fairly aggressive. And in these last couple of weeks, the market has responded to that," said Michael Barry, fixed income portfolio manager at Wellington Management.

Buyers of convertible bonds have favored issuers outside data centers recently. Xcel Energy sold $2.2 billion of converts last week and fintech firm SS&C raised about $1 billion in an upsized deal.

Both were trading above their offer prices, said Tracy Maitland, president and chief investment officer at Advent Capital Management.

Future Prospects for Convertible Volumes

Eli Pars, co-chief investment officer and co-head of convertible strategies at Calamos Investments, said it was hard to predict when convertible volumes would bounce back.

"But I haven't seen any reason why it should be coming from issuers other than those it's been coming from. That probably means more neocloud issuance."

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Colin Barr and Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • Convertible issuance this year is at record levels, with roughly half tied to AI-linked firms as they fund capex for data centers and infrastructure — issuers include Oracle, Alphabet, CoreWeave, Nebius, among others (investing.com).
  • Pricing terms have improved for investors: Q3 technology-sector deals saw coupons fall to 0.75% and conversion premiums ease/from prior peak levels; overall average coupons declined to ~1.82%, with conversion premiums holding near 35% (matthewssouth.com).
  • Convertible bond performance slumped in October—the worst since 2008—sparking a correction that delivered more favorable pricing to investors (axios.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How has the AI stock selloff affected convertible bond terms?
The AI stock decline has led to more balanced terms for convertible bonds, favoring investors with lower conversion premiums and higher interest rates.
Why do technology companies prefer using convertible bonds?
Convertible bonds allow tech firms to borrow at lower interest rates and give investors the option to convert debt to shares if stock prices rise.
What percentage of US convertible bond issuance is AI-linked?
About 70% of US convertible bond issuance in 2026 is linked to AI, with 45% related to core AI infrastructure.
How has the market responded to aggressive convertible bond pricing?
After seeing aggressive pricing and frothy issues, the market adjusted by offering terms more favorable to investors.
Are convertible bonds from sectors outside AI and data centers attracting investors?
Yes, recent successful converts from sectors like energy and fintech have been trading above offer prices, attracting investor interest.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Britain seeking EU deal where benefits outweigh trade-offs, Healey says

Britain seeking EU deal where benefits outweigh trade-offs, Healey says

Image for Ukraine-founded drone startup UForce secures $700 million funding round at $6 billion valuation

Ukraine-founded drone startup UForce secures $700 million funding round at $6 billion valuation

Image for German insurers set for triple hit if stocks fall, Bundesbank says

German insurers set for triple hit if stocks fall, Bundesbank says

Image for Foreign banks to use exemption to keep lending into EU, sources say

Foreign banks to use exemption to keep lending into EU, sources say

Image for German union calls for 24-hour strike in auto, steel sectors

German union calls for 24-hour strike in auto, steel sectors

Image for ECB economists turn to Reddit and AI to read investors' mood

ECB economists turn to Reddit and AI to read investors' mood

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Wizz Air chief calls for Europe-wide coordination on bomb threats
Wizz Air chief calls for Europe-wide coordination on bomb threats
Image for Meta fined by UK regulator over repeated inaccuracies in WhatsApp Business data
Meta fined by UK regulator over repeated inaccuracies in WhatsApp Business data
Image for ECB set for last rate hike in December but inflation risks keep door open for one more: Reuters poll
ECB set for last rate hike in December but inflation risks keep door open for one more: Reuters poll
Image for Sterling steady after UK GDP data; Fed official up next
Sterling steady after UK GDP data; Fed official up next
Image for Venezuela tells COP31 it has a sovereign right to pump more oil
Venezuela tells COP31 it has a sovereign right to pump more oil
Image for SoftBank, Nvidia back Germany's Agile Robots at $8.5 billion valuation
SoftBank, Nvidia back Germany's Agile Robots at $8.5 billion valuation
Image for Setback for Google as EU Court adviser backs $1.7 billion antitrust fine
Setback for Google as EU Court adviser backs $1.7 billion antitrust fine
Image for Nvidia customer Megaspeed says it cooperated with US inspections, takes export control laws seriously
Nvidia customer Megaspeed says it cooperated with US inspections, takes export control laws seriously
Image for Siemens CEO says cooperation with Nvidia will no be affected by leadership uncertainty
Siemens CEO says cooperation with Nvidia will no be affected by leadership uncertainty
Image for Most large firms plan higher open-weight AI use to cap bills, study shows
Most large firms plan higher open-weight AI use to cap bills, study shows
Image for EU to approve more sanctions on Russia on Monday, France says
EU to approve more sanctions on Russia on Monday, France says
Image for UK homebuilder Persimmon sees 2027 volume growth but flags cost pressures
UK homebuilder Persimmon sees 2027 volume growth but flags cost pressures
View All Finance Posts