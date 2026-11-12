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Ukraine-founded drone startup UForce secures $700 million funding round at $6 billion valuation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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UForce Secures $700 Million Funding to Boost Autonomous Drone Production

Major Investment Propels UForce’s Expansion in Autonomous Systems

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian-founded drone-maker UForce said on Thursday it had raised $700 million at a $6 billion valuation, as it looks to expand production of autonomous sea, land and air systems for Ukraine and allied countries.  

Key Investors and Funding Details

Leading Participants in the Funding Round

• Valor Equity Partners and Britain's National Wealth Fund co-led the funding round, with participation from the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Strategic Importance Amid Ongoing Conflict

Technological Advancements in Military Operations

• The investment comes as Ukraine and Russia continue to adapt their battlefield technology and tactics in the war that followed Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022, with drones and robotic systems playing an increasingly important role in military operations

UForce’s Global Presence and Capabilities

Development of Uncrewed Platforms and Software

• UForce, which is headquartered in London and has hubs in Kyiv and Washington, develops uncrewed maritime, aerial and ground platforms, along with command-and-control software used to coordinate them

UForce Among Europe’s Top Tech Startups

Valuation Milestones in the European Tech Sector

• The valuation places UForce among a growing group of highly valued European technology startups

Notable Recent Valuations in the Sector

• In September, France-based generative AI developer Mistral reached a $24 billion valuation and AI voice generation startup ElevenLabs — co-founded by Polish entrepreneurs and headquartered in London — reached a $22 billion valuation.

• Britain-based AI infrastructure company Nscale was valued at $14.6 billion in March, while Swedish vibe-coding startup Lovable said in August it had reached a valuation of $13.3 billion

(Reporting by Ruchika Khanna and Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Jochelle Mendonca)

Key Takeaways

  • The $700 million round was co‑led by Valor Equity Partners and the UK National Wealth Fund, with significant participation from the U.S.–Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, Menlo Ventures and existing investors like Shield Capital, Ballistic Ventures and Lakestar (prnewswire.com).
  • UFORCE will use the funding to ramp up continuous manufacturing across Ukraine, the US, Europe, Asia‑Pacific and the Middle East, expanding production of its MAGURA, NEMESIS, LIUT and PREDATOR systems (prnewswire.com).
  • The startup’s valuation leapfrogs past prior funding milestones—after a $50 million seed round at a $1 billion valuation in March, talks in September pointed to a ~$5 billion valuation before the final $6 billion marked this round (en.interfax.com.ua).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much funding did UForce raise in its latest round?
UForce raised $700 million in its latest funding round.
What is UForce's current valuation after the new funding?
UForce is valued at $6 billion following the new funding round.
Which investors participated in UForce’s funding round?
Valor Equity Partners, Britain's National Wealth Fund, and the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund participated.
What does UForce specialize in?
UForce develops autonomous sea, land, and air systems, as well as command-and-control software for these platforms.
Where is UForce headquartered and where are its main hubs located?
UForce is headquartered in London with hubs in Kyiv and Washington.

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