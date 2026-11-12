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Meta fined by UK regulator over repeated inaccuracies in WhatsApp Business data - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Meta fined by UK regulator over repeated inaccuracies in WhatsApp Business data

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Finance Regulation technology

Meta Fined £450,000 by UK Regulator Over WhatsApp Business Data Inaccuracies

Ofcom Investigation and Penalty Details

Background and Market Review

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain's media regulator Ofcom said on Thursday it had fined Meta £450,000 ($596,565) for providing inaccurate information about its WhatsApp Business service in response to requests it made as part of its telecoms market review.

  • Ofcom reviewed the market for business bulk SMS text messages in 2025 to better understand the services available to businesses
  • Ofcom sought information in 2025 about WhatsApp for Business, including messaging volumes and revenues

Details of Inaccuracies

The regulator said Meta had provided inaccurate information multiple times, with some inaccuracies remaining unresolved for up to 11 months before corrected data was submitted.

Regulatory Response and Investigation

  • Ofcom launched an investigation into Meta in January in relation to the inaccuracies
  • Ofcom concluded Meta contravened five separate information requirements under Britain's communications act across two requests by failing to provide complete and accurate information

Penalty and Settlement

  • The initial £600,000 penalty was reduced by 25% because Meta accepted liability and agreed to settle and did not benefit from providing inaccurate information

Meta’s Response and Related Cases

Meta’s Statement

Meta said in a statement that it took its regulatory obligations "seriously" and had "cooperated fully" with Ofcom's investigation

Other Legal Challenges

  • In a separate case, Meta along with TikTok and X lost a legal challenge against Ofcom in October over information requests made under Britain's online safety regime
Additional Information

($1 = 0.7543 pounds)

(Reporting Yoruk Bahceli, editing by Sam Tabahriti)

Key Takeaways

  • Ofcom issued two statutory information notices in July 2024 and June 2025 under Section 135 of the Communications Act; Meta provided inaccurate or incomplete responses that persisted up to 11 months before correction, prompting an investigation opened in January 2026 (ofcom.org.uk).
  • Meta was found to have breached five separate information requirements across two requests; the initial £600,000 fine was reduced by 25% because Meta accepted liability, did not benefit from the inaccuracies, and cooperated (ofcom.org.uk).
  • Meta stated it takes its regulatory obligations seriously and fully cooperated with Ofcom; this enforcement adds to recent regulatory challenges, including a separate High Court loss in October 2026 over data requests under Britain’s online safety regime (judiciary.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Meta fined by Ofcom?
Meta was fined £450,000 by Ofcom for repeatedly providing inaccurate information about its WhatsApp Business service during a UK telecoms market review.
What information did Ofcom request from Meta?
Ofcom requested data on WhatsApp Business messaging volumes and revenues to better understand business SMS services.
How long did Meta's data inaccuracies last?
Some of the inaccurate information provided by Meta remained unresolved for up to 11 months before corrections were submitted.
Was the original penalty for Meta higher?
Yes, the original £600,000 penalty was reduced by 25% because Meta accepted liability, agreed to settle, and did not benefit from the inaccuracies.
What other legal issues has Meta recently faced in the UK?
Meta, along with TikTok and X, recently lost a legal challenge against Ofcom regarding information requests under Britain's online safety regime.

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