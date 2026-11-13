Trust Accounting and Financial Compliance in Modern Law Firms

Law firms hold client funds for settlements, deposits and disbursements. Protecting that money depends on familiar financial controls: segregation, reconciliation and a reliable audit trail. Here is how trust accounting works, where problems can arise and why everyday systems matter.
Most businesses only ever handle their own money. Law firms routinely hold other people's, often in substantial sums, in client or trust accounts: a completion payment waiting to change hands, a deposit held pending conditions, funds set aside for counsel or court fees. That money belongs to the client until the moment it is properly paid out, and regulators treat its mishandling as one of the gravest failures a firm can commit. For a finance audience the mechanics are familiar; what's striking is how much rests on getting a handful of routine disciplines right.
Client-money requirements vary by jurisdiction. In England and Wales, firms regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) must follow the SRA Accounts Rules, which address safeguarding client money, accounting records, reconciliations and breaches. Other jurisdictions may impose different trust-account requirements.
Why is client money treated differently from the firm's own money?
Because the money belongs to clients or other entitled parties, a firm cannot use it as its own working capital. Client funds generally must be segregated and applied only for authorised purposes, with withdrawals and transfers subject to applicable rules, client instructions and any legal or transaction-specific restrictions. A firm that diverts client money to its office account to bridge a short-term gap risks a serious regulatory breach.
What does good trust accounting actually require?
In practice it comes down to a short set of habits applied without exception:
•A separate client account, clearly designated and never dipped into for the firm's own expenses.
•No commingling: the firm's money and clients' money stay apart, and any transfer between them is deliberate and documented.
•A contemporaneous ledger for each client and matter, so the firm always knows whose money it holds and why.
•Regular reconciliation between the bank balance, the total of the client ledgers and the firm's control account.
•Prompt payment out once money is due, rather than letting balances sit around unexplained.
•A complete audit trail, so every movement traces back to an instruction and a named person.
There's nothing unusual in any of it. This is the same segregation-and-reconciliation discipline that underpins any well-run financial operation; the difference is that when a practice slips, the cost is regulatory, not merely managerial.
Where do breaches usually come from?
Breaches can arise from administrative errors, delayed reconciliations, improper transfers, fraud or other failures of internal controls. Consider an illustrative three-way check: if the client bank account holds £420,000, the client ledgers add up to £418,500 and the control account shows £420,000, the £1,500 discrepancy needs prompt investigation rather than being carried forward. Regular reconciliation helps identify such differences early. In England and Wales, SRA Accounts Rule 8.3 requires reconciliations at least every five weeks, reviewed and signed off by the firm's Compliance Officer for Finance and Administration (COFA) or a manager. Firms may reconcile more often depending on transaction volume and risk. Delays can make errors harder to explain and correct.
What should a firm do when it finds a problem?
When a discrepancy or shortfall is identified, a law firm should investigate and correct it promptly in accordance with applicable rules. Under the SRA Accounts Rules in England and Wales, breaches must be remedied promptly, and money improperly withdrawn or withheld from a client account must be replaced immediately. Serious breaches may also require regulatory reporting. Clear records should identify the cause, the corrective action and who authorised it. Designated responsibility, timely escalation and a culture in which staff can raise concerns without delay all help prevent small problems from becoming more serious.
How does a firm's everyday system affect compliance?
Trust accounting is only as reliable as the records supporting it. When matter records, time entries, billing and client ledgers sit in separate systems, reconciliation can depend on manual data transfers that introduce errors. Integrated legal practice management and accounting systems may improve visibility by connecting client matters, billing information, transaction histories and supporting documents. Legal practice management platforms such as flowyer.com provide tools designed to bring matter management, billing and documentation into a more connected workflow, potentially reducing administrative complexity for law firms. They can reduce duplicate entry, but technology alone cannot ensure compliance. Accurate records, trained staff, regular reconciliations, appropriate controls and independent oversight remain essential to safeguarding client funds.
What can other regulated businesses take from this?
The principles travel well beyond law. Segregation of client assets, frequent reconciliation, clear audit trails and the prompt resolution of unexplained differences are the same controls a bank, a broker or a payments firm already lives by. The quiet lesson a law firm's trust account offers the wider finance world is that the failures that matter are seldom dramatic. They are the reconciliation postponed, the balance left unexplained, the record never quite finished. Firms that treat those small disciplines as non-negotiable rarely make the headlines, which, where client money is concerned, is exactly the point.
References
1. Solicitors Regulation Authority, SRA Accounts Rules
https://www.sra.org.uk/solicitors/standards-regulations/accounts-rules/
2. Solicitors Regulation Authority, Helping you keep accurate client accounting records
https://www.sra.org.uk/solicitors/guidance/accurate-client-accounting-records/
3. Solicitors Regulation Authority, Money missing from client account (warning notice)
https://www.sra.org.uk/solicitors/guidance/money-missing-client-account/
4. Solicitors Regulation Authority, Improper use of client account as a banking facility (warning notice)
https://www.sra.org.uk/solicitors/guidance/improper-client-account-banking-facility/