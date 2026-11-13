How Cash Management Technology Is Helping US Mid-Market Companies Improve Financial Visibility

As mid-market businesses expand across multiple banks, markets and operating entities, managing cash flow and forecasting liquidity can become increasingly complex. Financial technology providers such as Agicap are developing platforms designed to consolidate banking information, automate reporting and support working-capital management. Their effectiveness depends on the quality of financial data, integration with existing systems and the financial controls maintained by each organisation.
Why Cash Visibility Matters for Mid-Market Finance
For mid-market companies, effectively managing cash can become more challenging as operations scale up. An increasing number of bank accounts, longer payment terms, and a growing network of suppliers mean finance teams must deal with an ongoing stream of financial data that needs to be reconciled and analysed.
Bank accounts can be in the black while the company is running on empty if customers are slow-paying or expenses come due earlier than expected. Without visibility into how much money is available and when payments are due, finance executives can have a hard time spotting cash crunches before it’s too late.
What Agicap Brings to Finance Teams
According to Agicap, its platform combines cash-position visibility, forecasting, receivables and payment-planning functions. The company's cash management platform is designed to help finance teams consolidate information from connected bank accounts and financial systems, supporting a more coordinated approach to liquidity management. The completeness and accuracy of this information depend on successful system connections and timely data updates.
Key activities enabled by the platform:
Multi-bank visibility: Provide a single cash position view across connected bank accounts.
Rolling forecasting: Develop forecasts to understand near-term expectations for cash in and out and associated liquidity needs.
Accounts receivable: Monitor open invoices and payments to be received.
Accounts payable: Plan for required payments, helping them be prepared and track payments.
Financial planning: Cash visibility enables finance decision-makers to make better-informed decisions while managing their investments and the resulting expected liquidity implications.
These activities are especially relevant in situations where finance teams need to roll up information from across their lines of business, geography, and bank interactions.
The Business Case for Better Working Capital Control
Cash visibility becomes more valuable when it informs decisions about collections, supplier payments, and financing. Finance leaders need to understand not only how much cash is available, but when it is likely to arrive and which commitments will draw on it.
According to PwC's 2025 Global Treasury Survey, 74% of respondents reported that their treasury functions were either expanding or actively using artificial intelligence, particularly in areas such as machine learning and predictive analytics. The survey also found that 65% of participating organisations planned to expand their use of application programming interfaces (APIs) in the coming years. These findings indicate increasing interest in integrated treasury technology, although adoption levels and implementation outcomes vary across organisations.
Accounts Receivable: Connecting Collections to Cash Flow
Receivables are a critical element of working capital management. If customers are delayed in paying their bills, companies may find themselves needing to further tap their credit lines or put off previously planned spending even as the sales keep coming.
Agicap describes its accounts-receivable offering as a way for finance teams to monitor outstanding invoices, track payment status and incorporate expected receipts into broader cash forecasts. Such integration may help identify potential timing gaps between incoming payments and upcoming obligations, subject to the accuracy of invoice and bank data.
From European Adoption to the US Market
Agicap initially developed its cash-management offering for businesses in Europe and now markets services to US organisations. The US offering must accommodate local payment methods, banking arrangements and reporting requirements.
According to Agicap's product materials, its cash-management platform offers connections to thousands of banks and integrations with accounting and enterprise resource planning systems, as well as support for relevant payment workflows. Availability may vary by institution, region, integration and subscription arrangement; these capabilities are company-reported.
For companies with operations in several countries, bringing account data into one system may simplify cash-position reporting and financial forecasting. However, treasury teams still need to reconcile records, manage permissions and verify whether all relevant accounts and transactions are included.
A company-published case study involving Hennecke Group provides an example of Agicap's reported operational benefits. According to the case study, Hennecke reduced the time spent preparing cash-management information from approximately 32 hours per week to two hours, representing more than 1,200 hours of annual time savings. The figures are based on customer information published by Agicap and have not been independently audited for this article. Actual efficiency improvements depend on each organisation's existing processes, integration requirements and implementation practices.
Despite the potential benefits of integrated cash management technology, implementation can present challenges. Finance teams must consider data security, banking connectivity, system compatibility, forecasting accuracy and the reliability of automated information. Consolidating financial data into a single platform may improve visibility, but it does not eliminate liquidity risk or replace appropriate financial oversight. Businesses should also evaluate implementation costs, integration requirements and reliance on a third-party technology provider.
A More Connected View of Corporate Cash
For US middle-market finance teams, cash management technology's appeal lies in its ability to combine data from bank portals, accounting systems, and spreadsheets that have historically lived in silos.
Agicap says its platform combines cash positioning, forecasting and accounts-receivable and accounts-payable workflows. For CFOs and treasurers, such tools may create a more consolidated view of liquidity and free time for analysis, although the results will depend on implementation, data quality and internal controls.
References
1. PwC — 2025 Global Treasury Survey
2. Agicap — Cash Management Platform (company product information)
3. Agicap — Cash Positioning and Bank Connectivity (company product information)
4. Agicap — Hennecke Group Customer Case Study (company-reported results)